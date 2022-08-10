In the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, a boat carrying about sixty to eighty migrants sank off the coast of the Greek island of Karpathos. The Greek coast guard has rescued 29 people, the rest are still missing. This is reported by international news agencies. A large-scale search is underway on Wednesday to find the missing migrants.

The migrants were on their way to Italy from the vicinity of the Turkish city of Antalya, according to a Coast Guard spokesman. The boat capsized and sank off the east coast of Karpathos, in the southern Aegean Sea. The surviving migrants come from Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq.

Two Coast Guard patrol boats, a Greek naval vessel, an Air Force helicopter and at least three ships already in the vicinity of the incident are participating in the rescue operation. Since the European migration crisis in 2015 and 2016, the number of migrants traveling through Greece to the rest of Europe had declined, but Greek authorities say they have seen a sharp increase recently, according to Reuters news agency.