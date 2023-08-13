Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/12/2023 – 7:31 pm

Six people died after a boat carrying migrants trying to cross the English Channel from France capsized on Saturday, and two others are believed to be missing, French officials said. Almost 60 migrants were rescued by French and British ships and taken to dry land. The search continues, according to the French Maritime Prefecture.

The mayor of Calais, Franck Dhersin, said a major rescue operation was launched at 6 am local time (1000 GMT) at a time when dozens of vessels were trying to cross the channel simultaneously. “Several boats are experiencing great difficulties. Near Sangatte, unfortunately, some bodies have already been found, ”he said.

Anne Thorel, a volunteer trying to help with the rescue, described the desperate efforts of migrants to haul water from one of the sinking boats, wearing their own shoes. “There were a lot of them on the boat,” she said.

A British immigration authority vessel and two lifeboats were trying to rescue other migrants in the English Channel. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government has spent the week announcing measures to reduce the number of asylum seekers in the nation, a political move to gain popularity with voters, at a time when the Conservative Party is doing poorly in polls. opinion.

Government figures point to nearly 16,000 migrants crossing the Channel this year alone. In November 2021, 27 people died when the boat they were in withered on site.

The English Channel separates France from the United Kingdom.

