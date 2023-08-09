Panamanian authorities rescued 27 irregular migrants from China and Nepal, among them a lifeless woman of Chinese nationality, who were abandoned in Pacific waters near the border with Colombia, while they maintain the search for a missing person, official sources informed EFE on Wednesday.

These are 23 irregular migrants from China, including a deceased woman in her 50s, and 4 Nepalese nationals, who were adrift and were rescued early Tuesday morning in the La Punta sector, on the Pacific coast of the province of Darién, on the border with Colombia.

This rescue operation was carried out at dawn on Tuesday by the National Border Service (Senafront), which This Wednesday the search continued for a Chinese citizen reported missing at the scenean official source told EFE.

Deputy Commissioner Juan Forero, head of the Senafront Pacific Battalion, explained that On Tuesday night, the entry of two boats with illegal migrants into Panamanian waters was reported. and that “due to bad weather” these people were abandoned “to their fate in the (maritime) sector known as La Punta, near the community of Cocalito.”

“The Pacific Battalion manages to rescue 26 of these migrants alive. Unfortunately, the lifeless body of a female of Chinese nationality of approximately 50 years is recovered, “who is presumed to have drowned,” said the police chief.

At the same time, the “search for a Chinese national who is reported missing”.

The Ministry of Public Security said on Wednesday that “We are on the trail of those involved in this event.”



The Panamanian authorities handle the hypothesis that the two boats left the Colombian town of Juradó, that one of them suffered a malfunction in the midst of bad weather and that for this reason the alleged human traffickers abandoned the transfer and abandoned the migrants in a single boat.

The boat involved was recovered to make it available to the Public Ministry (MP, Prosecutor’s Office), according to official information.

The Senafront indicated in a statement that the site where the abandoned irregular migrants were located “It is an hour by boat from Colombia, and the geography of the place makes it dangerous for boats and even more so for people who risk their lives to get there” to Panama, for which reason “the warning message that Darien ‘Is Not A Route'” for migration was reiterated.



More than 260,000 irregular migrants from all over the world have crossed the inhospitable jungle of the Darien this year on their way to North America, an unparalleled figure that shows the migratory and humanitarian crisis that the American continent is experiencing.

Other of these travelers choose to leave Colombia for Panamathe country that is the entrance to Central America, by sea, which is shorter but more expensive and is not without its dangers.

Migrants who cross the jungle, coming from countries all over the world, although in recent years Venezuelans, Haitians and Ecuadorians have predominated, in many cases they face physical and sexual violence carried out by criminal groups that champion in this journey of 266 kilometers.

Many migrants can also suffer accidents such as fractures from falls or bites from animals such as spiders or snakes, Or they simply give in to the physical rigor involved in this journey, with fatal consequences.

So far this year, Senafront has rescued 244 injured migrants in the Darién jungle, while in 2020 there were 459, in 2021 there were 62 and in 2022 a total of 197.

