DThe presenter welcomes the female audience on Saturday afternoon. “We placed emphasis on concentrated female power,” says Samira Bouchouaf from the Frankfurt SPD party executive, receiving cheers and loud applause. Then she continues: “A warm and cordial welcome to the few gentlemen from the press and security.” In fact: the male reporter is not alone. You were already mentally prepared to be made a Ken under the eyes of 200 women. Or at least being addressed again and again throughout the afternoon as the only member of the opposite sex.

The Hessian SPD top candidate Nancy Faeser goes on a boat trip, it takes a good hour from Frankfurt’s Mainkai up the river to the Osthafen and down to the Friedensbrücke. The note on the invitation that, given the exclusively female guests, it would be “thematically consistent if the press seats were also occupied by women,” although male media representatives would not be turned away, even before the trip left, there were questions about the independence of the editorial teams freedom of the press. In any case, pay attention.

“One week before the election the circle closes”

Now there is even more than one cameraman on board, including a camerawoman. There are also a few men with buttons in their ears who keep an eye on their prominent protégés and cannot take off their jacket with the pin on their lapels despite the warm air on the main deck of the “Maria Sibylla Merian”. But this also applies to some sporty women with the same pins.

Faeser is accompanied on her "Shipping with Strong Women" by three Social Democratic Prime Ministers: Malu Dreyer from Rhineland-Palatinate, Anke Rehlinger from Saarland and Manuela Schwesig from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The SPD federal chairwoman Saskia Esken is also there. "One week before the election the circle closes," says Faeser. Because Dreyer and Rehlinger had already been nominated as the top candidate in February.







Women from civil society sit at the tables, as Faeser says. Members of the state parliament, party friends, but also representatives of the Child Protection Association, trade unions, the association of single mothers and fathers and the archive of the German women’s movement. The top candidate primarily promotes education policy that does not make opportunities dependent on parents’ money, and a social Hesse. The Prime Ministers also speak primarily about these issues. Many Hessians are drawn to Rhineland-Palatinate because there are no kindergarten fees there, says Dreyer.

Schwesig uses a handy formula for this: “Abolition of fees would be the most effective net relief for families.” Like her, Rehlinger warns of poverty in old age if women had to forgo childcare because of the high fees and only took mini-jobs. Party leader Esken accuses the CDU of focusing on federal issues such as immigration and dividing the election campaign.

“Women need women as supporters”

There is only criticism of men over the course of the afternoon if they are called Boris Rhein, Friedrich Merz or even Roland Koch (Faeser reminds us of his social cuts under the title “Operation Secure Future”, which were 20 years ago). The term “girl power” is used so often that one could mistake it for an alternative source of energy. It is not just meant as a wake-up call to believe in your own strengths. Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Dreyer sees it as an appeal: “Women need women as supporters.” Whether as top candidates or to push through their concerns across parties, she says and mentions the name Elisabeth Selbert, one of the “mothers of the Basic Law”.

Schwesig also says that everyone has already experienced what it's like when there's a lack of support from other women. The four guests do not want to be accused of this and praise Faeser for her "warmth and competence" (Rehlinger) and as a "strong-willed woman who is not afraid of headwinds and demonstrates stamina" (Dreyer).







This applies to the Federal Minister of the Interior, but also as an election campaigner in Hesse, the SPD’s top candidate has to repeatedly brace herself against gusts. The most recent is a video from the party’s own headquarters that assumes collaboration between the Hessian CDU and the AfD after the election. Faeser has it retracted: The content is correct, because it would be good if Rhein explained how the meeting between the CDU and AfD people in Wetzlar came about. “But the form of the video is not my style.”