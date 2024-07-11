Another tragedy has taken a life baby girl of only 4 months who was on a boat with her parents. The temperatures rose too much, so much so that they reached 49°C. Unfortunately for the little girl there was nothing to be done.

Here are the details of this tragic story.

4-Month-Old Baby Dies While Boating With Parents

A family like many others had decided to spend a day of vacation on a boat. But perhaps it was a bit of a risky move since there was also a baby girl of a few months.

Temperatures in Arizona

She also got on the boat with her father and mother Tanna Rae Wroblewski, of only 4 months. The boat trip lasted all day, but soon the notes of this day were mixed with the worst nightmare ever.

Tanny was in fact struck by a heat stroke that tore her away from life. Summer temperatures are deadly, especially for such a small child whose body is not yet able to regulate the body thermoregulation.

“It was 49°C”: the entire web against the parents

In Ariarea the summer heat reaches truly worrying heights, but temperatures that touch 50° C are not that rare. Obviously the little girl was promptly rescued, but unfortunately the situation was already very serious when she arrived at the local pediatric clinic. Obviously the parents were struck by a ache indescribable and the mother of the newborn decided to post some messages on social media to convey his great suffering to the community. Archive photo We are devastated, heartbroken. These are the last pictures I took of you before you left us. I always said you were my angel, my peace. You made our family complete and today you would have been 4 months old. We will love you forever.

These words, although very touching, have attracted many negative comments on social media as everyone blamed the two parents for what happened. In fact, for most of the web population, it is enough to organize the outings during the cooler hours of the day, which is why everything could have been avoided.