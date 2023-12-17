The vessel had 86 people on board and sank off the country's coast; at least 2,250 people have already died trying to cross the Mediterranean in 2023

A boat carrying migrants sank in the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday afternoon (Dec 16, 2023). The ship had 86 people on board and at least 61 people are missing.

According to HI M (United Nations Migration Agency), 2,250 people have died on irregular boats in the Mediterranean this year.

“A dramatic number that demonstrates that, unfortunately, not enough is being done to save lives at sea”, said Flavio Di Giacomo, spokesman for the organization from Italy.

The vessel left Zwara, Libya. Of the people who were on the vessel that sank off the country's coast, only 25 were saved.