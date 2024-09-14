Genoa – The wait for the 64th edition of the Boat Show Genoa International, scheduled from September 19 to September 24 in the Waterfront di Levante area, the former Fiera di Genova. A prestigious event that will inevitably revolutionize traffic. The Municipality has announced what changes will be made to traffic, including traffic and parking bans. After last year’s controversial experiment, the closure of Corso Marconi will be repeated, in both directions, with possible traffic congestion and inconvenience for residents of Foce, a neighborhood where the parking issue is particularly sensitive.

The traffic system

In detail, from 00.01 on September 18th to 23.59 on September 25thand until the need ceases, the local police have indicated the following traffic restrictions by arranging for a ban on vehicular transit and parking in Corso Marconi. The stop, with the exception of vehicles authorized by “I Saloni Nautici Srl”, is planned on the sea-side carriageway in the east direction (section between the 9/11/1989 roundabout – excluded – and the intersection with Via Casaregis – excluded) and on the mountain-side carriageway in the west direction (section between the intersection with Via Casaregis – excluded – and the intersection with the west-side carriageway of Piazza Rossetti – excluded).

Traffic prohibited on the west side of Via Rimassa (section between the intersection with Via Morin – excluded – and the intersection with Corso Marconi), with the exception of vehicles heading towards private driveways that pass through Via Rimassa for which there is an obligation to turn around at the intersection between Via Rimassa and Corso Marconi.

The following changes are also planned with regards to traffic:

– Mandatory right turn for vehicles travelling on the west side of Piazza Rossetti at the intersection with Corso Marconi

– Establishment of two-way traffic on the east side of Piazza Rossetti

– Establishment of the possibility for vehicles travelling on the east side of Via Casaregis to turn left at the intersection with Via Cecchi.

– Obligation to stop at the stop sign for vehicles travelling on the west side of via Casaregis at the intersection with the mountain side of via Cecchi

The parking lots

No less important is the intervention on vehicle parking with the prohibition of parking (and the associated accessory sanction of forced removal for those who do not comply) in via dei Pescatori in the section between the support pylon of the Aldo Moro road n. 196 and the access gate to the port area. Furthermore, from 8 am on 17 September, parking will be prohibited in the central part of via Casaregis at the intersection with the mountain-side carriageway of via Cecchi. Parking is also off limits on the eastern side of the eastern carriageway of viale Brigate Partigiane in the section between the 9/11/1989 roundabout and via Gestro with the establishment of an area reserved for taxis. From 9:30 am to 6 pm, for the entire duration of the Show, stopping is prohibited on the western side of the section of via Canevari, between corso Monte Grappa and the entrance to the railway underpass.

During the days of the international event dedicated to the world of sailing, camper vans are permitted to park in the areas granted to Genova Parcheggi SpA, in zones A and B (with the exception of Salita Vignola, Via Beccari, Piazza Paolo da Novi, Via Mascherpa, Via Rimassa, Piazza Rossetti, Via Marcello Staglieno), and in Mura delle Cappuccine (in the spaces located in the centre of the road).

Also regarding the blue areas, in the parking spaces granted to Genova Parcheggi SpA, in zones A, B, but also D, E, F, L and M (limited to the area between Corso Italia included, Via Cavallotti included, Via Albaro excluded, Via Ricci excluded, Via Boselli excluded, Via Pisa excluded and Via Caprera excluded), you will also pay on holidays. Furthermore, the so-called “Isole Azzurre Estivo” (Blue Summer Islands) will be reactivated for payment.

In order to limit inconvenience, residents of Foce will also be allowed to park in the neighboring neighborhoods of Albaro and Carignano.

The buses

As regards local public transport, the activation of two lines is planned:

– Line 10 Circular, active from 19 to 24 September from 9 to 19.30 with a frequency of 10 minutes) which will connect the Brignole station to the Boat Show starting from Piazza Verdi and going along Viale Duca D’Aosta, Viale Brigata Bisagno, Viale Brigate Partigiane, roundabout 09.11.1989, Viale Brigate Partigiane, Viale Brigata Bisagno, Via Cadorna, Via Fiume and Iazza Verdi (terminus)

– KA Line, in service on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 September from 9 am to 7.30 pm with a frequency of 15 minutes), The line will run from Principe station (Piazza Acquaverde) to Salone Nautico (Viale Brigate Partigiane), on the following route: Principe station (terminus), Via Gramsci, Piazza Nunziata, Piazza Fontane Marose, Piazza De Ferrari, Via XX Settembre, Via Fiume, Piazza Verdi, Viale Duca d’Aosta, Viale Brigate Bisagno, Viale Brigate Partigiane, Marconi roundabout, Viale Brigate Partigiane (terminus at stop code 0283 Brigate Partigiane 1/Gestro), Viale Brigate Bisagno, Viale Duca d’Aosta, Piazza Verdi, Via Fiume, Via XX Settembre, Piazza De Ferrari, Piazza Corvetto, Largo Zecca, Via Balbi, Principe station (terminus).

During the event, lines 31 and 607 will undergo the following changes:

• Line 31 eastbound: buses, coming from Piazza Verdi, will continue along Viale Duca D’Aosta, Viale Brigata Bisagno, Viale Brigate Partigiane, roundabout 09.11.1989, Viale Brigate Partigiane, Via Carlo Barabino, Galleria Mameli, Via Piave, Corso Italia where they will resume their regular route.

• Line 31 westbound: buses arriving in Corso Italia will continue along Via Piave, Galleria Mameli, Via Carlo Barabino, Via Diaz, Viale Brigata Bisagno where they will resume their regular route.

• Line 607 eastbound: buses arriving in Corso Torino will continue along Via Carlo Barabino, Galleria Mameli, Via Piave, Corso Italia, where they will resume their regular route.

• Line 607 westbound: buses arriving in Corso Italia will continue along Via Piave, Galleria Mameli, Via Carlo Barabino, Corso Torino where they will resume their regular route.

For further information please visit https://salonenautico.com/informazioni-generali/