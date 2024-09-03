The Boat Show conquers everyone. The number of online tickets sold has increased by 16% compared to the previous edition, according to Il Sole 24 Ore. Genoa is preparing to host the event which, now in its 64th edition, will be held in the area of ​​the former Fiera del Mare in the Ligurian capital from 19 to 24 September in more than 5 thousand square meters of exhibition space.

Double-digit growth

“This is the seventh consecutive year of double-digit growth in the sector in Italy,” Marina Stella, general manager of Confindustria Nautica, commented to Il Sole 24 Ore. “Both turnover and employment have increased; we expect (the data is still being analyzed by the research office, ed.) to have exceeded 30,000 direct employees in 2023, compared to 27,000 in 2022, and this means that, in the supply chain, we will surpass 200,000 employees, with numbers that have been constantly rising over the last five years. In terms of revenues, there is a confirmed double figure that we did not think we could reach.”

The Salon, Foreign Exhibitors and Geopolitical Tensions

Also growing, writes Il Sole 24 Ore, is the number of foreign exhibitors, which, in the production segment alone, increased by 23 units. “The 64th edition of the Genoa show – Andrea Razeto, president of I Saloni nautici, told the economic daily – is announced as a time for confirmation and consolidation. The international macroeconomic picture, which offers a double reading between political-military tensions and announced interest rate cuts, currently seems not to affect the positive trend that has characterized the sector for some years now”.