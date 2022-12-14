Genoa – The International Boat Show, organized by Confindustria Nautica, will remain in Genoa for a further ten years from the conclusion of the Eastern Waterfront project, of which it will use areas and stretches of water, with the commitment of all those involved to “strengthen and further develop the Show, as well as its roots in the Genoese territory, reinforcing the value of the event, preserving it from competitive initiatives and enhancing it as a point of reference for the entire pleasure boating sector in Europe and the Mediterranean”.

The protocol signed in Rome by the president of Confindustria Nautica provides for it Saverio Cecchi, by the president of the Liguria Region John Toti, by the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci, by the president of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea Paul Emilio Signorini, by the president of Porto Antico Spa Mauro Ferrando and by the president of the Chamber of Commerce of Genoa Louis Athanasius.

The role of Genoa

“This document is proof of how the Liguria model – affirms the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti – can and must be applied to different areas, to achieve, thanks to the concrete and positive collaboration between different subjects, extraordinary results for the growth and the development of our region: in this case the commitment and common purpose between Confindustria Nautica and the local institutions and bodies will guarantee the future development of the International Boat Show which will continue to be the flagship of Genoa for many years and of Liguria. We must not forget that it is thanks to this synergy that the Genoa Boat Show was the only one to take place during the pandemic and has become, year after year, the undisputed reference point for the sector worldwide. The completion of the East Waterfront, which will change the image of the city, will allow the Show to make a further important leap in quality, making the whole area even more attractive for exhibitors and visitors”.

The new waterfront

The signing of the document – ​​he underlines Saverio Cecchipresident of Confindustria Nautica – extends the time horizon of the Protocol up to 2034 starting from 2024, the expected date of delivery of the new areas of the Eastern Waterfront, and strengthens the will of the institutions to consolidate and develop the Genoa International Boat Show organized by Confindustria Nautica which will celebrate its 63rd edition in 2023”.

The opportunities of boating

“The signing of this agreement represents the right recognition for the International Boat Show, the symbolic event of our city, which will become even more prestigious starting from 2024, the year in which all areas of the new Waterfront will be ready – says the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci -. An opportunity for growth and development for Genoa, which thus reconfirms itself as a point of reference for the entire nautical sector in Europe and in the world”.