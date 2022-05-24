Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- By fear of the whale located in the bay TopolobampoAhome, boat rides have not picked up nor to go see the dolphin El Pechocho, said Said Dávalos.

“The demand for tours has dropped a lot because people say that the jumping whale is going to fall on them,” said the president of the Federation of Tourist Service Providers of Topolobampo.

