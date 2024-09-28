The emergency services of the island of Hierro have recovered nine bodies of migrants and are searching for at least 50 more bodies after their boat capsized last night, from which they have been able to rescue 27 people alive, in the Spanish archipelago of the Canary Islands, in the Atlantic.

According to the criteria of

The boat apparently capsized when they were carrying out the rescue operation, as sources from the island’s emergency services have informed EFE, who also specify that of the 27 people who have been recovered alive, 25 were transferred to La Restinga and two have been evacuated by helicopter.

All the occupants of the overturned boat (cayuco) were men and one of the bodies recovered corresponds to that of a teenager between 12 and 15 years old, sources from the island’s emergency services informed EFE.

The overturning of the boat occurred when all the people were concentrated on one of the sides, so the cayucó collapsed, all in the midst of adverse weather conditions with wind gusts of about 37 kilometers per hour, the authorities told EFE. same sources.

The occupants of the boat had left Mauritania bound for the Canary Islands, according to what a relative of one of the occupants told the NGO Caminando Fronteras.

This NGO, created in 2002 to defend the rights of migrants, received that call on Friday night, alerting them that several of the passengers of the cayuco were calling their families to say that they saw the coast and that they had been stopped. the boat’s engine.

According to this family member, on the boat, In addition to teenagers, at least four children aged 7 to 11 were traveling.

Members of the Civil Guard and Maritime Rescue are in the Las Playas area looking for more bodies.

In total, on Friday night three canoes arrived in El Hierro, including the one that capsized, and a search is underway for a fourth boat that they have not been able to locate at the moment.

In the first, a total of 131 people were traveling, including 107 men and 15 women, as well as five children and four babies, according to the same emergency sources; The second corresponds to the nine dead and fifty missing and the third arrived this Saturday with twenty people, including 18 men, a woman and a child.

The one known as Canarian emigration route, The one followed by ships leaving the African Atlantic coast bound for the Canary Islands is considered the most dangerous in the world; In the first seven months of 2024 it has claimed 702 lives.

The different United Nations agencies have been pointing out this route as the deadliest in the world in comparative terms (by proportion of deaths and survivors) for years, but this year it is already the deadliest in absolute numbers, according to the latest UNHCR data.

This Saturday’s shipwreck may be the biggest migratory tragedy in the Canary Islands



The shipwreck of a boat with 84 people on board occurred early this Saturday on the island of El Hierro, It could become the biggest migratory tragedy in the Spanish archipelago of the Canary Islands (Atlantic) in 30 years of arrivals of these precarious boats, coming from the African coast.

With nine bodies rescued and almost fifty missing, it can surpass the shipwreck that occurred on February 15, 2009 in Los Cocoteros (Lanzarote island, Canary Islands), where 25 people died.

In recent years, social organizations and the United Nations Organization for Migration (IOM) itself have reported shipwrecks of this type of vessel, known as cayucos (boats), in the Atlantic with dozens of deaths and no survivors, but until The date the greatest tragedy that occurred in the Canary Islands was that of Los Cocoteros.

On February 15, 2009, a barge sank a few meters from the coast of Lanzarote and 25 of its 31 occupants drowned.

It is by no means the worst shipwreck in the history of what is known as the Canary Emigration Route, which has swallowed entire cayucos with more than a hundred people on board, but after fifteen years it is still the one with the largest number of deaths occurred in the Canary Islands so far.

It is a day of tremendous pain. 9 people died and 48 were missing when their boat capsized while they were being rescued near El Hierro. My heart is heavy with this new tragedy that should raise awareness among those who talk about putting walls in the sea and criminalize… pic.twitter.com/E7zOvOFoXg — Ángel Víctor Torres Pérez (@avtorresp) September 28, 2024

The first shipwreck that shook consciences in this archipelaph took place in 1999 in Morro Jable, on the island of Fuerteventura, in which nine young people from Morocco lost their lives, who had paid 4,000 dirhams each (70,000 pesetas at the time, 420 euros change) for getting on a six-meter boat that sank 300 meters from the coast and that was supposedly going to open the doors of the European dream.

Others may have happened before, but there were no witnesses or survivors to tell of their tragedy, nor corpses to bury.

If there were shipwrecks before, they were “silent”, as still happens so often on the Canary Islands Route, which thousands of migrants travel in precarious boats from the African Atlantic coast to the Spanish archipelago.

This summer, in addition to marking 25 years since the first shipwreck with deaths in the Canary Islands, we have also commemorated the 30 years since the arrival of the first of these vessels to the islands, which occurred on August 28, 1994, the day on which two For the first time, young Sahrawis crossed by sea the 96 kilometers that separate the island of Fuerteventura from the African continent.

EFE