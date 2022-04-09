Mazatlan Sinaloa.- A fire broke out on a ship undergoing repairsin a shipyard located next to the Mazatlán lighthouse.

A municipal agent gave notice to emergencies at around 10:27 p.m. this Friday, April 8.

It is known that repairs were being carried out on the mentioned green, white and blue boat even at night.

Apparently some spark or burr was what started the ship to catch fire and the flames rose meters.

Mazatlan firefighters came to the site, in anti-fire machines, and received the support of pipes with water, and fought the fire. In the same way, municipal police arrived and Mazatlán Civil Protection personnel attended.

At 11:20 p.m. the situation was under control, in this place, which was only accessed by relief or security forces.

It is worth mentioning that so far no injured persons or fatalities caused by the incident have been reported.