ofRichard Strobl shut down

Two people died in a boat crash on Lake Garda. Investigations are underway against two Munich residents. Now their lawyer has spoken out.

Munich – The boat accident on Lake Garda, which cost an Italian couple their lives at the weekend, continues to cause horror. In Italy, in particular, they attack two German tourists who are held responsible for the crash – the Carabinieri are investigating the Munich team. Now their lawyer has spoken out.

The two suspect Germans are therefore back in Munich. The office of the lawyer who represents the two 52-year-olds announced this to the dpa on Tuesday. The two men drove back to their families because of their jobs. The law office emphasized that it was expressly not an escape.

Boat accident on Lake Garda: lawyer for the Munich vacationers reports

On the night of Sunday a motorboat is said to have rammed a small wooden boat with an Italian couple on it on Lake Garda. The two Germans are said to have sat on the motorboat – according to Italian media reports. The two Italians lost their lives in the clash. A resident discovered the dead 37-year-old man in the boat the next morning – exchangers were later able to recover the body of the 25-year-old woman.

According to the defender of the Germans, the tourists testified that they did not notice the collision. They only found out about the incident on Sunday afternoon and were shocked. The people of Munich have been visiting Lake Garda on a regular basis for around 20 years. You have had a boating license for about 30 years, the lawyer explained.

Boat crash in Italy: Investigations against Munich residents for manslaughter

An official notification from the police on the case was initially not available. The authorities continued to investigate the cause of the clash on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Ansa news agency, the suspects had to take an alcohol or drug test. Photos from Monday showed how experts in white protective suits took pictures of a wooden boat and secured traces there. It was badly damaged on one side. The public prosecutor’s office is investigating media reports for manslaughter and failure to provide assistance. (rjs / dpa)