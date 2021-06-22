ofRichard Strobl shut down

Two Italians died after a boat accident on Lake Garda. The police are investigating two Munich tourists. Now new details are given.

Saló – After a suspected boat collision on Lake Garda in Italy, investigations are ongoing against two Munich tourists. Two Italians died in the crash. Now, little by little, new details are coming to light.

According to their own statements, the Carabinieri continue to investigate the Munich tourists. They are said to have operated a motorboat that is said to have collided with a small wooden boat belonging to the Italians. The exact cause of the crash is still open. The two Germans, meanwhile, are at large, as reported by the Ansa news agency. They are said to be two in their early 50s.

Boat accident on Lake Garda: people from Munich are said to have driven home with Porsche

The tourists’ alcohol and drug tests are still pending. This topic is currently making headlines in the Italian media. The daily newspaper La Stampa quotes a witness as saying: “You drove the boat drunk”. In addition, the two German men “got into their Porsche and drove to Munich”. Also the La Repubblica reports that witnesses in the village of Salo saw the tourists drinking before the crash.

Meanwhile, the Italian media are also releasing new details about the victims of the accident. According to the information provided by the Corriere della Sera a 25-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, both of whom come from the area on the west bank of Lake Garda. They are said to have been a couple.

Two dead after crash on Lake Garda: bitter details revealed

The reports went on to say that the motorboat collided with the couple’s boat on Sunday night between Salò and San Felice del Benaco, and the suspects fled without assistance. A resident had discovered the boat early Sunday morning – in it the lifeless body of the man.

The rescuers searched for hours for the woman and later recovered her body from the depths of the lake, as several newspapers continued to write. The Corriere della Sera after her legs were partially severed. It was also speculated that the motorboat was traveling at very high speed on impact. The public prosecutor’s office is investigating manslaughter and failure to provide assistance. (rjs / dpa)

List of rubric lists: © Gabriele Strada / dpa