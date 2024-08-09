Ministry of Internal Affairs: Boat collided with cruiser Aurora in St. Petersburg, no casualties

In St. Petersburg, a boat collided with the cruiser Aurora. This was reported by the transport department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the Northwestern Federal District in its Telegram-channel.

The incident was reported on August 9 at about 10:40 p.m. The police officers who arrived at the scene found out that the boat captain had lost control and had fallen onto the cruiser’s mooring buoys. After that, the offender fled the scene. There were no casualties.

An investigation is underway into this incident. The boat captain was taken to the police station for further investigation.

Earlier in St. Petersburg, on the Neva, motor ships collided near the Blagoveshchensky Bridge. As a result of the incident, no one was hurt.