Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/01/2024 – 19:11

A fishing boat caught fire 300 meters from the sand strip on Praia Pântano do Sul, in Florianópolis, this Sunday, the 7th. It was the second case in two days, since on Saturday, the 6th, another vessel was hit by a fire in Balneário Camboriú, on the same coast. In both cases, the Port Authority and the Military Fire Department mobilized to fight the flames.

In the most recent record, there was no one on the vessel when the fire occurred, of unknown causes. The column of smoke and the mobilization of firefighters caught the attention of bathers who crowded the beach.

The flames quickly spread to the boat San Rafael, belonging to a fishing businessman. The vessel had been anchored close to the beach since the morning. The flames started around noon and spread quickly. The Fire Department used the Archangel helicopter, equipped with a water launcher, to control the fire.

The launches managed to eliminate the flames without the boat being completely destroyed. The vessel did not sink. The causes of the fire will be investigated. The district of Pântano do Sul, where the beach of the same name is located, is home to a fishing community.

Balneário Camboriú

This Saturday, the 6th, a boat used for tours caught fire at Praia Central, in Balneário Camboriú, north of the capital. According to the Military Police, the eight people on board were rescued without injuries. In this case, the vessel was completely destroyed by flames. The Civil Police of both cities will investigate the causes of the fires.