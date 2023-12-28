Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/28/2023 – 21:32

A boat with 11 people caught fire on the high seas on the afternoon of Thursday, 28th, in Caraguatatuba, on the north coast of São Paulo. The reason for the fire is still under investigation. Two crew members were taken to a city hospital.

According to the Fire Department, the accident occurred around 3 pm, when the vessel was on the outskirts of Praia de Capricornio. Videos posted on social media show thick smoke coming from the boat during the fire.

According to the Fire Department, the crew was rescued by boats passing nearby during the accident and taken by boat to Praia Martim de Sá, which is also close to the place where the fire occurred. The site was isolated by the Port Authority.

Two people needed to be rescued to Santa Casa Stella Maris, in the central region of Caraguatatuba. One of them had a bruise on the head (frontal subgaleal injury) and another had low blood pressure.