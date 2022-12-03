Just as the rescue vehicle was approaching a makeshift boat off the coast of Lampedusa, the latter capsized causing all the occupants to fall into the water: forty were rescued while three would be missing: they may have remained trapped in the hull of the overturned boat and there is a risk that they have drowned. A man was transferred by ambulance to Agrigento hospital after he lost consciousness following a fall into the sea. He was revived while he was on the patrol boat, but the doctors deemed it appropriate to immediately transfer him to hospital for further tests. The migrants told their rescuers that they left Sfax, Tunisia, two days ago: they were now 40 miles off the coast of Lampedusa when the shipwreck occurred.

It is possible that, seeing the Coast Guard patrol boat intervening to save them, they all moved to one side to get noticed, causing the small boat they were on to overturn. They all ended up in the icy waters of the Mediterranean, still rough from the storms of the last few days. Among them were also seven women, three of whom were pregnant, and a child of about one year. From Lampedusa they let it be known that the little one is fine: after his arrival at the pier – witnesses report – he could not detach himself from whoever was holding him in his arms. The survivors were taken to the Contrada Imbriacola reception centre. Meanwhile, the acting chief prosecutor Salvatore Vella has opened an investigation file, against unknown persons, for aiding and abetting illegal immigration and death as a consequence of another crime.