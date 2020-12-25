The total number of victims is still unclear. The boat with 45 people on board had already started banking in Sfax on Christmas Eve, eyewitnesses report.

TUNIS taz | After another shipwreck off the Tunisian coast, the number of victims is still unclear. On Thursday, search teams recovered 20 bodies and brought them to the port of the industrial city of Sfax. The occupants of a fishing boat in distress had called in the morning by phone for help. Interior Ministry spokesman Khaled Hayouni said that survivors said there were more than 45 people on board, of whom only five were rescued.

An employee of the “Red Crescent” aid organization also reported to the taz on the phone from Sfax that the number of victims was higher than originally assumed. Five of the victims are possibly Tunisians, the others on board the fishing boat were apparently West Africans. Tunisian fishermen and coast guard patrol boats also searched for the missing on Friday.

In previous accidents in the sea area off Sfax, the victims were often only found days later on the beaches near Sidi Mansour.

Ali Ayari from the National Guard told Mosaique FM that human traffickers had overloaded the small fishing boat. Friends of passengers on board the supposedly 10 meter long boat told of a lean angle when it left early Thursday morning.

Officially more than 400 times this year, Tunisian patrol boats have brought in unseaworthy rubber or fishing boats with migrants between the port city of Sfax and the Libyan-Tunisian coast. The National Guard and the Coast Guard receive financial and logistical support from the European Union. On the Italian island of Pantelleria, 65 kilometers from Tunisia, observation planes and drones are taking off and Tunisian and Libyan patrols are clearing up the movements of migrant boats.

But despite all attempts by the security forces to cut the smugglers’ networks, Sfax is still the hub of migration from Tunisia to Europe. In addition to West Africans, more than 8,000 mostly young Tunisians tried to get to Europe via the Mediterranean, 17,000 people arrived in Malta and Italy. 620 drowned, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). There have been over 20,000 victims between Tunisia, Libya, Malta and Italy since 2014. According to the United Nations, the southern Mediterranean is the deadliest sea area in the world.

900 euros for a place in a boat to Lampedusa

Meanwhile, more migrants from western Libya come to Zarzis every day. In the small town south of the holiday island of Djerba, many of those who fled the unsafe situation in their homeland earn the money to travel from Sfax to Sicily.

The Eritrean Moussa Barry arrived in Malta at the end of September and knows some of those who died on Christmas Eve. He reported to the taz from Valletta that the economic crisis in Libya and Tunisia caused by Corona has exacerbated the situation for migrants again. “There are hardly any jobs left for non-Libyans on construction sites, the wages that are paid for agricultural work have dropped significantly. Both the smugglers and their customers are prepared to take a high risk despite the dangerous swell of the season. “

While you currently have to pay around 900 euros for a place in a boat to Lampedusa or Sicily in Sfax, the Libyan militias are currently offering the trip for half. Moussa Bary walked across the border to Libya after two failed attempts to cross the country from Tunisia. He found contact with the human trafficker who finally brought him to Italy via Facebook.

“Like many of my friends, I didn’t know what to expect until I got on the boat.”