Nfter the serious boat accident in which hundreds of migrants drowned a good three weeks ago west of Greece, the new Greek Migration Minister, Dimitris Kairidis, took a stand for the first time – and sharply criticized foreign media, refugee organizations and MEPs.

There have been malicious statements, said Kairidis, referring to allegations that the Greek coast guard is said to have caused the ship to capsize. But it was the Greek Coast Guard who rescued those who could be rescued – not aid organizations, MEPs or foreign correspondents.

“The Coast Guard has consistently rescued tens of thousands of migrants who have entrusted their lives to criminal smugglers over the past several years,” he said. Saving lives or making the smugglers’ job easier, as some would like, are different things. “We are humane, but we are not naive.”



Dimitri Kairidis is the new Greek migration minister.

:



Image: AP



“Fair but strict migration policy”

Referring to the judiciary, Kairidis said: “An independent judicial investigation (of the accident) is ongoing, the results of which I do not know.” Meanwhile, all comments are closely monitored, no matter how malicious. It is still the intention of the government to pursue a fair but strict migration policy. It shouldn’t be the human traffickers who decide who enters Europe and who doesn’t.

It was Kairidis’ first public statement as a minister on the tragedy. The sinking of the dilapidated fishing cutter fell between two Greek parliamentary elections – at the time there was only one transitional government in office. Hundreds of migrants died in the accident; they were trapped below deck in the boat and were dragged down. The Coast Guard rescued 104 people, another 82 could only be recovered dead.