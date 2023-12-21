The boa has suffered enormously from the last three broadcasts of Today Inside (VI), in which they are depicted as good-for-nothings and semi-criminals. Several enforcers have already been harassed on the street by viewers of the program. Trade union ACP BOA is considering a new name and wants to reform the enforcement profession. But what does the boa himself actually think of all the fuss? “Some of us want to sue VI.”

