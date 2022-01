Tattoos of police officers are tolerated, but the RET would rather not see them on the arms of boas in bus, tram and metro. Tape off or long sleeves, is the motto of the Rotterdam city transport company. An outdated idea, the judge ruled. “The tattoo policy of the RET is contrary to good commissioning.”

