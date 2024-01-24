With this you won't hear the BOAs coming…

We all know it: cars and Amsterdam are a bad combination. If you are a police officer or BOA in Amsterdam, a two-wheeler is much more useful to you. And preferably one where you don't have to pedal yourself.

Amsterdam enforcement now has a new addition to this category. Because sustainability is of course a very important theme in our capital, it has become a fully electric motorcycle. While enforcement previously opted for motorcycles from BMW and Suzuki, the choice has now fallen on an Energica Experia.

This gives the BOAs a real Italian thoroughbred, because Energica is located in Modena. This start-up was founded in 2014 and focuses exclusively on electric motorcycles. The Experia is their latest model.

The Energica Experia has a fairly large battery for a motorcycle, with a capacity of 22.5 kWh. This gives this two-wheeler a range of 200 km, and even 420 km in the city. And Amsterdam just happens to be a city. The BOAs will therefore not simply end up with an empty battery.

A number of adjustments have been made to make the engine suitable for enforcement. For example, a suitcase, a flashing light and a mobile phone have been fitted, and for when the weather is slippery: training wheels crash bars.

It is not known exactly how many of these silent motorcycles the enforcement has ordered, but at least the first units have been put into use. Then you know.

Photos: Jan Schouten via LinkedIn & Energica Netherlands

This article BOA's 020 arrive silently on site with new addition first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#BOA39s #arrive #silently #site #addition