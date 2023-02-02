Boards | Henrik Ehrnrooth is replacing Björn Wahlroos as chairman of the board of UPM

The current chairman of the board, Björn Wahlroos, has previously announced that he will leave UPM’s board this year.

Forestry company Kone’s CEO is proposed as the new chairman of UPM’s board Henrik Ehrnroothwho is still a member of UPM’s board today.

The current chairman Björn Wahlroos will leave the company’s board this year.

“The board considers Ehrnrooth’s skills and professional experience to be such that, together with his knowledge of UPM and its business operations, he has solid prerequisites to lead the company’s board and act as chairman of the board,” UPM says in its general meeting invitation.

In addition to Ehrnrooth, UPM’s nomination committee proposes to be elected to the board Emma FitzGerald, Jari Gustafsson, Piia-Noora Kauppi, Topi Manner, Marjan Oudeman, Martin à Porta and Kim Wahl. In addition, the Nomination and Governance Committee proposes that Pia Aaltonen-Forsell is elected as a new member of the board.

The composition of the board is locked by the decision of the general meeting. UPM’s general meeting will be held on April 12.