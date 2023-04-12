Boards | Henrik Ehrnrooth, elected chairman of the board of UPM

Björn Wahlroos, who has been chairman for a long time, has previously told about his intentions to step down.

Forestry company The chairman of the board of UPM has been elected Henrik Ehrnrooth. Served as chairman for a long time Björn Wahlroos has previously told about his intentions to withdraw.

Wahlroos has led UPM’s board since 2008. He is 70 years old.

Henrik Ehrnrooth has been on UPM’s board since 2015. Ehrnrooth is the CEO of the elevator company Kone.