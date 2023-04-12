Wednesday, April 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Boards | Henrik Ehrnrooth, elected chairman of the board of UPM

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Boards | Henrik Ehrnrooth, elected chairman of the board of UPM

Björn Wahlroos, who has been chairman for a long time, has previously told about his intentions to step down.

Forestry company The chairman of the board of UPM has been elected Henrik Ehrnrooth. Served as chairman for a long time Björn Wahlroos has previously told about his intentions to withdraw.

Wahlroos has led UPM’s board since 2008. He is 70 years old.

Henrik Ehrnrooth has been on UPM’s board since 2015. Ehrnrooth is the CEO of the elevator company Kone.

#Boards #Henrik #Ehrnrooth #elected #chairman #board #UPM

See also  UN China and Russia exercised their veto, North Korea sanctions were not tightened
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
New trailer for Pokémon Horizons

New trailer for Pokémon Horizons

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result