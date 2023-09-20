technology

From 2024, Changi Airport in Singapore will introduce an automated immigration control system based on biometric data, eliminating the need to repeatedly present a passport. “Singapore will be one of the first countries in the world to introduce automated passport-free immigration control,” Communications Minister Josephine Teo announced during a parliamentary session on Monday, during which several changes to the country’s Immigration Law were approved. Biometric technology, together with facial recognition software, is already partly in use at Changi Airport, in the automatic lanes of immigration control points. But future changes will reduce “the need for passengers to repeatedly present their travel documents at checkpoints and allow for a smoother and more convenient process,” Teo said. Biometrics will be used to create a “single authentication token” that will be used at various automated checkpoints, from bag drop to immigration control and boarding, eliminating the need for physical travel documents such as boarding passes and passports. However, documents will remain necessary for travel to countries that do not offer passport-free checking. Singapore’s Changi Airport, often considered one of the best in the world, is trying to return to pre-pandemic levels of passenger and air traffic, and the biometric system is seen as a step towards this goal.



