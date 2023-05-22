With the arrival of thesummer and many trips scheduled, many tourists will opt for the holidays in one of the 44 Italian islands and they will probably sail from one of the 95 ports used for the ferry servicecarrying with him each type of vehicle, from electric cars to liquid gas-powered vehicles. What are the regulations in Italy relating to the transport of electric, hybrid and gas (methane and LPG) cars on ferries?

Recent events have brought attention to the fire risks of cars and vehicles on ferries, among which the fire of the ship Superba at the port of Palermoor of the Felicity AceWhat did he do re-evaluate the safety of alternatively powered vessels on vessels around the worldso much to convince some countries as the Norway to prohibit the embarkation of electric cars on board ferries.

Electric cars and boarding on ferries what is the situation in Italy

To understand the situation in Italy, we contacted the main companies that operate with ferries and ensure the transport of cars to our islands: Caremar, Corsica Ferries, GNV, Grimaldi Lines, Moby, Tirrenia.

Boarding electric and hybrid cars on ferries in Italy

In ItalyDespite the most recent fire on a ferry goes back to January 2023, there are no regulations contrary to the transport of similar vehicles, beyond the necessary precautions provided by law.

The ferries of almost all companies operating in Italian territorial waters embark electric or gas vehicles. This table summarizes the most important information about the main companies.

Car boarding gas, methane or LPG on ferries

Arrive boarding with semi-empty liquid gas tanks, is recommended by the companies as it helps to prevent risks or possible flames on board the ferry. It is also recommended to switch to petrol during embarkation and disembarkationto significantly reduce the risks associated with the use of these systems in case they are malfunctioning or have flaws in the system.

COMPANY Electric/hybrid cars

BOARDING Electric car/ REFILL on board LPG/ methane car Contacts / INFO Corsica Ferries YES NO To be reported at the time of ticket purchase and tank to minimum before boarding 0565 912111

INFO GNV YES NO To be reported at the time of ticket purchase and tank to minimum before boarding 010 2094591

INFO Moby YES No To be reported at the time of ticket purchase and tank to minimum before boarding 02 76028132

INFO FAQs Tirrenia YES NO To be reported at the time of ticket purchase and tank to minimum before boarding 02 76028132

ASSISTANCE INFO Grimaldi Lines YES NO To be reported at the time of ticket purchase and tank to minimum before boarding 081 496444

ASSISTANCE INFO Caremar YES NO To be reported at the time of ticket purchase and tank to minimum before boarding 081 18966690

INFO ASSISTANCE Companies that transport electric, hybrid and gas cars on Italian ferries

You risk boarding an electric or LPG car on a ferry

In the case of boarding vehicles using alternative fuels such as LPG and methane, the risks lie in the liquid storage methods themselves. Indeed both LPG and CNG use cylinders usually positioned in the rear of the vehicle, pressurized and containing highly flammable liquids.

Fiat Panda Hybrid methane cylinders converted to methane

Instead in the case of electric or hybrid cars, the greatest risks are connected to the battery pack. The lithium “cell” batteries commercially used by brands, even if well protected, can be damaged and, if compromised, could trigger a ripple effect that produces flames that are difficult to extinguish.

Security measures for the transport of electric and gas vehicles

Many car parks on modern ferries are in open areas, which is useful for separating a burning car from other vehicles. Moreover, for obvious safety reasons imposed by law, all boats of this type have trained personnel and equipment ready to deal with most problems.

Staff on board the ferries specialized in the transport of electric and gas-powered cars

To better face any risk, the crew must be informed of the presence of electric, hybrid and gas cars on the boatin order to strategically arrange the vehicle or adjust the safety measures before setting sail.

SEAT MÓ eKickScooter 65 electric scooter 2020

We also remind you to take care when transporting other means of electric mobility. E-bikes, e-scooters and hoverboards could pose a danger if mismanaged. Most companies allow you to take them on board, but don’t allow them to be recharged during the crossing. It is also recommended to store them away from the sun or bad weather, keep the battery safe to ensure a lower risk of fire on bridges.

