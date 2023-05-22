With the arrival of thesummer and many trips scheduled, many tourists will opt for the holidays in one of the 44 Italian islands and they will probably sail from one of the 95 ports used for the ferry servicecarrying with him each type of vehicle, from electric cars to liquid gas-powered vehicles. What are the regulations in Italy relating to the transport of electric, hybrid and gas (methane and LPG) cars on ferries?
Recent events have brought attention to the fire risks of cars and vehicles on ferries, among which the fire of the ship Superba at the port of Palermoor of the Felicity AceWhat did he do re-evaluate the safety of alternatively powered vessels on vessels around the worldso much to convince some countries as the Norway to prohibit the embarkation of electric cars on board ferries.
To understand the situation in Italy, we contacted the main companies that operate with ferries and ensure the transport of cars to our islands: Caremar, Corsica Ferries, GNV, Grimaldi Lines, Moby, Tirrenia.
Boarding electric and hybrid cars on ferries in Italy
In ItalyDespite the most recent fire on a ferry goes back to January 2023, there are no regulations contrary to the transport of similar vehicles, beyond the necessary precautions provided by law.
The ferries of almost all companies operating in Italian territorial waters embark electric or gas vehicles. This table summarizes the most important information about the main companies.
Car boarding gas, methane or LPG on ferries
Arrive boarding with semi-empty liquid gas tanks, is recommended by the companies as it helps to prevent risks or possible flames on board the ferry. It is also recommended to switch to petrol during embarkation and disembarkationto significantly reduce the risks associated with the use of these systems in case they are malfunctioning or have flaws in the system.
|COMPANY
|Electric/hybrid cars
BOARDING
|Electric car/ REFILL on board
|LPG/ methane car
|Contacts / INFO
|Corsica Ferries
|YES
|NO
|To be reported at the time of ticket purchase and tank to minimum before boarding
|0565 912111
INFO
|GNV
|YES
|NO
|To be reported at the time of ticket purchase and tank to minimum before boarding
|010 2094591
INFO
|Moby
|YES
|No
|To be reported at the time of ticket purchase and tank to minimum before boarding
|02 76028132
INFO FAQs
|Tirrenia
|YES
|NO
|To be reported at the time of ticket purchase and tank to minimum before boarding
|02 76028132
ASSISTANCE INFO
|Grimaldi Lines
|YES
|NO
|To be reported at the time of ticket purchase and tank to minimum before boarding
|081 496444
ASSISTANCE INFO
|Caremar
|YES
|NO
|To be reported at the time of ticket purchase and tank to minimum before boarding
|081 18966690
INFO ASSISTANCE
You risk boarding an electric or LPG car on a ferry
In the case of boarding vehicles using alternative fuels such as LPG and methane, the risks lie in the liquid storage methods themselves. Indeed both LPG and CNG use cylinders usually positioned in the rear of the vehicle, pressurized and containing highly flammable liquids.
Instead in the case of electric or hybrid cars, the greatest risks are connected to the battery pack. The lithium “cell” batteries commercially used by brands, even if well protected, can be damaged and, if compromised, could trigger a ripple effect that produces flames that are difficult to extinguish.
Security measures for the transport of electric and gas vehicles
Many car parks on modern ferries are in open areas, which is useful for separating a burning car from other vehicles. Moreover, for obvious safety reasons imposed by law, all boats of this type have trained personnel and equipment ready to deal with most problems.
To better face any risk, the crew must be informed of the presence of electric, hybrid and gas cars on the boatin order to strategically arrange the vehicle or adjust the safety measures before setting sail.
We also remind you to take care when transporting other means of electric mobility. E-bikes, e-scooters and hoverboards could pose a danger if mismanaged. Most companies allow you to take them on board, but don’t allow them to be recharged during the crossing. It is also recommended to store them away from the sun or bad weather, keep the battery safe to ensure a lower risk of fire on bridges.
You may also be interested in this content
All the news about fires on ships and ferries
How to prevent fires in the hold of ships
Selected and tested electric cars to buy
Prices and characteristics of electric cars
Hybrid car prices and features
CALCULATE electric car RECHARGE time in AC
How much does it cost to recharge an electric car
All about charging electric cars
Electric car charging rates
Electrical retrofit
Electric cars with more range
Electric car charging rates
CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING TIME
Electric car columns on the highway
latest news lithium ion batteries
The tests of new electric cars!
EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars
What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News
The article Embarkation of electric, hybrid and gas cars on ferries in Italy comes from newsauto.it.
#Boarding #electric #hybrid #gas #cars #ferries #Italy
Leave a Reply