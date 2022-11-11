Board | Why does the center oppose the Sámi district law so strongly, Katri Kulmuni?

A dispute broke out in the government regarding the reform of the Sámi district law, which the center opposes. According to the party, the law discriminates against some of the Sámi.

Center opposes the current presentation of the Sámi Assembly Act, because it discriminates against a part of the Sámi. This is what the central Lapland MP says Katri Kulmuni.

“The law is clearly recorded in the government program. It specifically emphasized that the rights of all Sámi groups should be taken into account. We feel that the Minister of Justice has not promoted the issue in accordance with the government’s program,” says Kulmuni.

On Thursday, a dispute broke out in the government regarding the reform of the Sami district law. The Center is against it, but the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) considers its promotion important. Marin has wanted to submit a proposal to the government regarding the reform of the Sámi district law, despite the fact that the center is against it.

In an argument it is above all about who is defined as Sámi. The Sámi people are allowed to vote and run for office in the Sámi assemblies. The purpose of the bill is to strengthen the Sami people’s right to determine who belongs to the indigenous people.

Finland has been criticized for the way it treats the Sami people. According to the decision of the UN Committee against Racial Discrimination in the summer, Finland has violated the international agreement against racial discrimination in the Sámi electoral roll issue.

The decision concerned the fact that the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO) decided to add dozens of people to the election list of Sámi assemblies against the view of the Sámi assemblies’ election board. According to international law, indigenous peoples should have the right to decide for themselves who belongs to the people.

Sámi District Law there have been attempts to reform in Finland during several governments. The current government program states that “the government respects and promotes the realization of the linguistic and cultural rights of all Sámi and Sámi groups, taking into account international agreements”.

The center’s interpretation is that according to international agreements, people should not be removed from the electoral roll, and the definition of Sámi could not be changed.

“In our view, the law would discriminate against a minority within a minority. The Racial Discrimination Committee has not required the Sámi definition to be changed.”

The bill would remove the so-called Lappish criterion from the law, which has been considered problematic. The criterion is based on old land, tax collection or life records, on the basis of which a person could have applied for the election list of Sámi assemblies. Based on the criteria, persons who are not considered by all Sámi to be Sámi can be admitted to the election list of Sámi assemblies.

The center opposes the removal of the Lappish criterion.

“The proposal would lead to the fact that probably the largest vote rakes in the Sámi constituencies would be removed from the list of constituencies. Someone may think that this involves the internal power politics of the Sámi people, that they want to eliminate the opposition.”

According to Kulmun, party politics can also be involved. Are the “opposition” representatives of the Sámi assemblies centrists?

“I don’t know what everyone represents. Undeniably, quite a lot of them, who are now heavily criticizing the center, are from other parties.”

The center Lapland MP Markus Lohi told HS on Thursdaythat the Sámi assembly would be given too much power to block land use and other projects planned for Sámi areas.

Would power be transferred to the Sámi assemblies in matters where it was previously held by the centre?

“Land-use power is exercised by the municipalities, and some municipalities have had conflicts with the Sámi people regarding land use in the Upper Lapland region. There is a lot of land use matching. Through the municipality, all residents can have an impact, and that is why it is really important that the Sámi are candidates in the municipal elections, and thereby bring the perspective of the Sámi to the municipality’s land use.”

The center is a big party in the municipalities of Upper Lapland. What kind of land use projects would the center like to promote in these areas?

“The center wants to promote the coordination of land use. Different businesses must have opportunities and space. They cannot overlap, but they must coexist. There are currently no major economic policy projects in these areas, excluding tourism projects.”