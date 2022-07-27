Boca Juniors will visit Patronato for the umpteenth date of the Professional League after defeating Estudiantes de La Plata convincingly. In the case of the cast of Paraná, even with a catastrophe that plagues them: players arrested after the arbitration and police embarrassment that happened before Barracas Central.
Next, we review the entire information about the duel between Xeneize and the Pattern:
Date: Sunday July 31
Where: Presbítero Bartolomé Grella Stadium
Referee: Facundo Tello
Hour: 18:00 (ARG, BRA), 22:00 (ESP), 15:00 (MEX)
Four Patron players and a member of the coaching staff were arrested and spent the night in a police station due to the incidents that occurred with the Police on the Islas Malvinas playing field, where Barracas plays host.
This morning, Juan Barinaga, Matías Pardo, Axel Rodríguez and Justo Giani, plus the goalkeeping coach Damián González They were transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office for Massive Events and Sports Spectacles to testify about what happened and it is expected that in the afternoon they will be able to return to Paraná.
Referee Jorge Baliño confirmed that none of the footballers will be informed.
The duel will be broadcast by ESPN Premium, in a limited way, so only those who contract the cable service. If you are abroad and you don’t want to miss it, you can follow it via streaming: Fubo TV is a good option.
Patronage: Altamirano; Lozano, Mosevich, Alvarez, Krupsky; Acevedo, Leys, Medina; Giani; Herrera and Rodriguez. SD: Facundo Savas.
Mouth: Agustín Rossi, Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Marcos Rojo, Agustín Sandez; Pol Fernandez, Alan Varela, Oscar Romero; Exequiel Zeballos, Darío Benedetto and Sebastián Villa. DT: Hugh Ibarra.
The Xeneize He has a favorable record against the Paraná team: they faced each other 7 times; 0 falls, 1 draw and 6 wins. The last duel, in the Bombonera, 1-0 in favor of Boca with a goal by Luis Vázquez in the 2021 League.
#Board #Boca #day #time #formations #Professional #League
Leave a Reply