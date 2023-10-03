Board | Uutissuomalainen: The Coalition and the Basic Finns are considering bringing up the parliamentary elections

The decision to postpone the parliamentary elections to April was made in 2010. The goal was to increase voting activity.

Main government parties the coalition and Perussuomalainen are ready to discuss moving the parliamentary elections from April back to March, says Uutissuomalainen.

Party secretary of the coalition Kristina Kokko states that the election schedule has proven to be challenging in terms of government negotiations, the appointment of the government and the budget process.

Basic Finns Harri Vuorenpää says the party is ready to discuss the matter.

The smaller governing parties, i.e. Rkp and the Christian Democrats, reject the idea of ​​early elections. The opposition parties Sdp, the center, the greens and the Left Alliance are also reluctant to postpone the elections.