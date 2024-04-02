Board | USU-gallup: The government's adjustment measures are supported by as many as opposed

Basic Finns have turned from opponents to supporters in a year.

State economy Adaptation measures divide the nation in two, says a poll conducted by Uutissuomalainen.

According to the USU poll, 44 percent of Finns support the government's adjustment measures, such as cuts in services and benefits and tax increases, even if they would lower the respondent's own standard of living. Exactly as many respondents reject adaptation measures.

According to Uutissuomalainen, support for adaptation measures has increased since the previous measurement, which was conducted a year ago, before last spring's parliamentary elections. At that time, there were 36 percent supporters and 43 percent opponents.

The biggest change between surveys has occurred in the views of the supporters of basic Finns. A year ago, only 23 percent of the supporters of Basic Finns approved the adjustment measures. Now up to 71 percent of them support adjustments.

Director of the Center for Parliamentary Studies at the University of Turku Markku Jokisipilä assesses Uutissuomalaiken that Perussuomalaiset is the finance minister Riikka Purran (ps) managed to convince his supporters that adaptation measures are necessary.

1,000 Finns responded to the survey carried out by Tietoykkönen between 12 and 20 March. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points in each direction.