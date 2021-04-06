THE Advisory Committee on High Impact Public Health Alerts will meet this Wednesday to decide on further COVID-19 restrictions in Andalucia.

According to Junta chief, Juanma Moreno, tougher restrictive measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in Andalucia is not on the cards, however, the PP leader points out that it will be the body of experts who will decide the roadmap to follow in the fight against COVID-19 in the community.

After Easter Week and with data showing the advance of a more than likely fourth wave in Andalucia, the question about the possibility of new restrictions on bars and shops or on mobility is inevitable.

However, the PP leader remains optimistic, “with an incidence rate of 154.4 in the region, there is no need for more restrictive measures,” he said during a press conference after visiting the new facilities of the Virgen Macarena University Hospital in Seville.

“For now, with the data we have, we can control this wave,” Moreno said.

The current restrictions in Andalucia are one of the toughest in Spain, being the only region to have maintained provincial border closure during the Easter week.

Despite Moreno’s optimism, he highlighted the poor vaccination delivery rate.

According to Moreno, at the current pace, Andalucia will be lucky to have 40% of the population immunized by December — a far cry from the 70% target set by the central government for this summer.

According to Moreno, half a million vaccines will be needed every week to reach the 70% summer goal.

The current rate of administration is now 19,000 (based on average over last week) per day.

At this daily rate, it will take approximately 2.2 years to vaccinate (two doses) all Andalucia, although delivery is expected to substantially increase in the coming weeks.