Board | This is the anti-racism training planned for ministers

Government|Six million euros have been set aside for the Government’s anti-racism program.

The government the ministers will receive training on racism and equality as part of the government’s anti-racism program in connection with the government’s evening school, says the state secretary Risto Artjoki (cook) for HS.

“The training will be held in connection with the evening school, probably around next year. In addition to that, the progress of the entire program is also monitored in evening schools,” says Artjoki.

According to Artjoe, all ministers are supposed to participate in the training.

“Ministers participate very well in evening schools. If a minister happens to be, for example, at a NATO meeting abroad, there is no need to cancel that participation because of this,” Artjoki describes the necessity of training.

They were the first to tell about the training IS and MTV based on their sources.

Chairman of the working group that prepared the notification, State Secretary Risto Artjoki (council).

Education the background is the government’s anti-racism action program, the preparation of which started last summer after the discussion that started over the old racist writings of fundamental Finnish ministers threatened the government’s unity. The measure program as a whole will cost six million euros in the years 2024–2027.

In the draft of the action program published last spring, it is stated that as part of the program, a “training plan of various training units for political leadership and civil service leadership will be drawn up, and training will be organized in accordance with the plan annually starting in 2025”.

The action program has been prepared in the working group led by Artjoe.

Artjoen according to it is still not clear what kind of training will be in terms of content.

“The implementation is still open. However, the civil service has a good understanding of what equality, equality and racism are”, Artjoki answers the question of whether an external trainer will be commissioned for the evening school, or whether the training will be held by the civil service.

According to Artjoe, the “exact angle of education” will also be prepared as official work.

“There is, however, a very compact package in connection with the evening school. It is not possible to get, say, a half-day long training in the ministers’ calendar,” states Artjoki.