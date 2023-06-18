Board | They will be Finland’s next government – HS presents the currently known Orpo government ministers

Petteri Orpo (kok) is the future prime minister of Finland, and Sari Essayah of the Christian Democrats will become the minister of agriculture and forestry. Basic Finns’ ministerial choices will be published on Sunday at 6 p.m., Rkp’s Monday.

Parliament is expected to officially elect Orpo as prime minister in the coming days. Once the Prime Minister is elected, the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö appoints a new Government Council.

HS presents the future ministers who are now known.

Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister

Petteri Orpo, 53, is the chairman of the coalition and a fifth-term member of parliament from the Constituency of Varsinais-Suomen. Orpo served as Minister of Agriculture and Forestry by Alexander Stubb (kok) in the government and as interior minister and finance minister Juha Sipilä in the (central) government. Before the elections, HS published a personal photo of each party leader. That’s the sources of HS they said The orphan is a gentle and “ordinary” person.

An orphan was called a good listener who gets others to play according to his will in the end. He leads by talking, not ranting or shouting. He is a pragmatist, not an ideologue.

“More like a team leader, listening and thinking, but after the decisions have been made, things have to start happening”, Orpo described himself as a leader in the story.

In 2020 and 2021, due to the drop in the party’s support, a fairly common assessment was that Orpo is too lazy to lead the coalition.

Sari Essayah, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

Sari Essayah, 56, is the chairman of the Christian Democrats and a fourth-term MP from the constituency of Savo-Karelia. Essayah was a member of the European Parliament between 2009 and 2014. The former competitive walker is an athlete by nature, many say. It means that Essayah is “hard to work” and “to concentrate”. She’ll learn, and no one in the party will ever have to worry about Essayah mumbling something stupid.

It is said that Essayah is often left behind in the internal twists of the party.

Riikka Purra, probable finance minister

Riikka Purra, 46, is the chairman of Basic Finns and a second-term member of parliament from the Uusimaa electoral district. He collected Finland’s largest vote pool in the spring parliamentary elections. The ministerial elections of the basic Finns will be announced on Sunday afternoon. The press conference is estimated to start around 6 p.m. It is highly likely that Purra will take the finance minister’s portfolio, which has been earmarked for basic Finns. Bite will be described into a tenacious driller who pushes forward, even if outsiders see that it is difficult.

The future minister himself has said that he is a sensitive and empathetic person. He has also said that he does not want to bring out these features in public.

Purra said in the winter of 2022 For Kotiliesi magazine, that the early death of an alcoholic mother has had the biggest impact on who he is. He told the magazine that the lack of basic security made him a doer who wants to control everything.

Rkp’s Anna-Maja Henriksson.

Anna-Maja Henriksson, likely Minister of Education

Anna-Maja Henriksson, 59, is the chairman of Rkp and a fifth-term member of parliament from the Vaasa electoral district. The Rkp will officially make the ministerial selections on Monday, but with a high probability the education minister’s portfolio assigned to the Rkp will go to Henriksson. In the next government term, the portfolio of the Minister of Education also includes Nordic affairs.

Henriksson served as Minister of Justice Jyrki Katainen (cook), Alexander Stubbin (cook), Antti Rinne (sd) and Sanna Marini (sd) in governments and is thus Finland’s longest-serving Minister of Justice.

Henriksson is held as a full-blooded issue politician, whose familiarity with the facts sometimes slips into the borderlands of “obsessiveness”.

In an interview with HS, he said himself that he is a “determined and humane leader who also knows how to keep his side”.

At the beginning of the previous term of office, Henriksson felt he had received 9,424 votes Anders Adlercreutz (r) threatened and did not propose this as a minister. Many Rkp people have felt that this was Henriksson’s way of protecting his own position.

Chairmen in addition to the portfolios, seven ministerial portfolios are allocated to the coalition, six to basic Finns and one to Rkp.

In addition, the portfolio of the Minister of Sports, Sports and Youth is divided in such a way that it is the responsibility of the Rkp for the first and the Christian Democrats for the last two years of the government term.

Coalition

Elina Valtonen, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Elina Valtonen41, is the vice-chairman of the coalition and a third-term member of parliament from the constituency of Helsinki.

Before becoming a Member of Parliament, Valtonen has worked at, among others, Nordea and Royal Bank of Scotland. He has a master’s degree in engineering.

In addition to Finland, he speaks fluently Swedish, English, German and French. Valtonen, who studied German in the country, considers it his “feeling language”.

Antti Häkkänen, Minister of Defense

Antti Häkkänen38, is the vice-chairman of the coalition and a third-term member of parliament from the constituency of South-Eastern Finland.

Häkkänen served as Minister of Justice in Juha Sipilä’s (Centre) government. He is a lawyer by profession.

Häkkänen served as chairman of the defense committee in the last election period.

Kai Mykkänen, Minister of Climate and Environment

Kai Mykkänen43, is the chairman of the parliamentary group of the coalition and a third-term member of parliament from the Uusimaa electoral district.

Mykkänen served as Minister of Foreign Trade and Development and Minister of the Interior in the government of Juha Sipilä (Centre). He is an economist by profession.

Anna-Kaisa Ikonen, Minister of Municipalities and Regions

Anna-Kaisa Ikonen, 46, is the vice-chairman of the coalition and a second-term MP from the Pirkanmaa electoral district. Ikonen served as mayor of Tampere before returning to national politics.

Ikonen has a PhD in social sciences.

Sanni Grahn-Laasonen, Minister of Social Security

Sanni Grahn-Laasonen40, is the coalition’s fourth-term MP from the Häme electoral district.

Grahn-Laasonen served as Minister of the Environment in the government of Alexander Stubb (Centre) and Minister of Education and Culture and Minister of Education in the government of Juha Sipilä (Centre).

Grahn-Laasonen has a master’s degree in political science.

Arto Satonen and Matias Marttinen, Minister of Labour

Arto Satonen, 56, is a member of parliament for the sixth term of the coalition from the Pirkanmaa electoral district. During his long career as a representative, Satonen has served, among other things, as the deputy speaker of the parliament and as the chairman of the working life and equality committee and the grand committee. In the board negotiations, Satonen led the employment group. Satonen serves as labor minister for the first two years of the government term.

Matias Marttinen, 32, is a member of parliament for the second term of the coalition from the constituency of Satakunta. Marttinen served as Petteri Orpo’s special assistant on economic policy when Orpo was finance minister. He acted as chairman of the economic group in the government negotiations. Marttinen serves as Minister of Labor for the last two years of the government.

Sari Multala and Mari-Leena Talvitie, Minister of Science and Culture

Sari Multala, 44, is the third-term member of parliament from the Uusimaa constituency. Multala is a three-time world champion in Finnish competitive sailing. He serves as the vice-chairman of the Finnish Olympic Committee. Multala will serve in the position for the first two years of the government term.

Mari-Leena Talvitie, 43, is a member of parliament in the third term of the coalition from the constituency of Oulu. Talvitie is the chairman of the trade union Tekniikan akademiset Tek. In the previous parliamentary term, he served as vice-chairman of the administrative committee. Talvitie works in the position for the last two years of the government term.

The coalition presented its ministerial names in Parliament on Sunday. In the picture, from left to right, Mari-Leena Talvitie, Matias Marttinen, Sanni Grahn-Laasonen, Sari Multala, Elina Valtonen, Arto Satonen, Petteri Orpo, Antti Häkkänen and Kai Mykkänen.

Basic Finns

Basic Finns will choose their ministers on Sunday. The briefing on the topic starts at 6 p.m. HS will show the briefing live here.

Rkp

Rkp has said that it will make its choice of ministers on Monday.

In addition to the education minister’s portfolio, which will probably go to Henriksson, the party also has the portfolio of the minister of Europe and ownership guidance and the portfolio of the minister of sports, sports and youth for the first two years of the government term.

For the last two years of the government term, the portfolio of the Minister of Sports, Sports and Youth goes to the Christian Democrats. On Saturday, the Christian Democrats decided to choose the person to be elected to this position only later.