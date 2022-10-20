Board | The terms of consumer loans are getting tighter, there are several restrictions on marketing

In the bill, the interest rate ceiling is lowered from the current 20 percent to 15 percent. Several new restrictions are placed on the marketing of consumer loans.

Government aims to reduce over-indebtedness by tightening the regulation of consumer credit.

On Thursday, the government sent it to the parliament for consideration Act on consumer creditswhich, among other things, lowers the interest rate ceiling on consumer loans.

According to the proposal, the interest rate cap would be lowered from the current 20 percent to 15 percent.

The reference interest referred to in the Interest Act would be added to the interest ceiling percentage, which is now zero percent. However, when the reference interest rate rises, the maximum interest rate of the consumer credit agreement should not exceed 20 percent.

If the creditor or credit broker were to violate the proposed interest rate ceiling rule, the result would be that the consumer would not have the obligation to pay the credit interest or other credit costs at all.

Interest rate cap would apply to almost all consumer loans.

As is currently the case, mortgage loans secured by an apartment or other property, as well as installment sales of cars and other means of transport, would be excluded from the regulation.

The interest rate cap would also apply to old continuous credits when new withdrawals are made from them.

At the end of 2021, the consumer credit portfolio of households was 24.2 billion euros. All in all, consumer loans accounted for 14 percent of the total loan debt of Finnish households at that time.

The share of unsecured consumer loans of all households’ consumer loans was estimated to be almost half. The estimate does not include vehicle loans.

In the bill the marketing of consumer loans will also be tightened. Marketing that violates these new, more detailed regulations could be subject to a penalty fee.

According to the proposal, in the future online stores must present non-credit payment methods first and credit payment methods last.

No payment method should be offered as a default choice.

For example, it would be against good credit practice to direct marketing to consumers who have a payment default record or who can otherwise be assumed to have difficulties in fulfilling their obligations according to the credit agreement properly.

Taking out credit should not appear to promote the consumer’s social success or acceptance.

Credit should also not be combined with gambling services or marketing aimed at consumers who can be assumed to use credit for gambling services.

The creditor should not market the credit in such a way that the marketing clearly undermines the consumer’s ability to carefully consider taking out the credit. The lender should also not underestimate the seriousness and importance of the loan.

Marketing must also not create the impression that taking a loan solves the consumer’s financial problems or reduces them or other negative effects resulting from them.

Personality the verification obligation would also be extended to commodity-related one-time loans and situations where the consumer chooses an invoice as the payment method when transacting online.

Commodity-related credits are, for example, credits granted in connection with the purchase of a car or furniture, which are usually used to pay for the purchase in question.

As a result of the violation of the new regulations included in the proposal, a penalty fee could be imposed on the trader.

The reforms are supposed to enter into force in the second half of 2023. A transition period of about half a year is to be left between the confirmation of the laws and their entry into force.

Consumer loans the regulatory reform was in the comment round, where many commenters had a positive attitude to the calculation of the interest rate cap as proposed.

However, several representatives of the business community had a negative attitude towards the lowering of the interest rate ceiling, or at least considered it premature. Some of the commenters, on the other hand, considered that the interest rate ceiling should be lowered to, for example, 10 percent.

The current interest rate cap of 20 percent was imposed by a law that entered into force in September 2019.

During the Corona period, there was a temporary price and marketing regulation of consumer loans, where the interest rate limit for new consumer loans was set at 10 percent.

According to the consumer credit analysis published by the Bank of Finland in the spring, the growth of the consumer credit portfolio slowed down significantly during the corona pandemic, but recovered slightly at the end of 2021.

In the early months of the pandemic in March 2020, the consumer credit portfolio grew at an annual growth rate of almost 8 percent.

The number of people with payment problems is large, and it has been on a constant slight rise except for 2021. According to Suomen Asiakastieto, there were about 389,300 people with payment problems in 2021, while in 2012 the corresponding number was about 346,000.