Board | The speeches of ministers and officials about the preparation of electricity subsidies seem contradictory – This is Lintilä’s answer

According to Mika Lintilä, “no one has lied” about the schedule for the preparation of electricity subsidies. He says that the ministers and civil servants have meant different things when they talk about the preparation.

Ministers and the officials’ accounts of the preparation of new electricity subsidies seem to contradict each other. Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilän (Centre), however, it is only a matter of conceptual differences, and “no one has lied”.

Among others, Lintilä and the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) have said that new support measures due to the rise in electricity prices have been prepared throughout the fall.

Board advisor Arto Rajala however, the energy department of the Ministry of Labor and Economy told STT on Tuesday that Lintilä gave the order for the preparation of new support measures only on December 13.

The Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs is now hastily preparing for the epiphany a proposal for a one-time compensation that would reduce electricity bills in March.

The opposition has accused the government of delay. Rajala’s comments raised the question of whether the ministers have defended themselves by creating a false impression of the preparations that started months ago.

Lintila told Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday that the ministers and officials meant different things when they talked about the preparation.

Lintilä says that he meant general preparation, which has been done in the ministry throughout the fall: according to him, the energy department has been monitoring and mapping various international models and their suitability for Finland.

According to Lintilä, the officials, on the other hand, have referred to a verbal order that he gave to the officials on December 12 or 13. That’s when Lintilä says he expressed to the officials that the general preparation and clarification must be moved to the preparation of concrete models.

But why then?

“At that time, it was very recognizable that there is so much upward pressure in the price of electricity during the winter months that almost all households do not have the opportunity to survive it. The price forecasts pointed to it, and in addition, there had been information about the new delay of Olkiluoto 3. It was the sum total of many things. And yes, it also monitored very closely how other countries increased their support measures”, Lintilä answers.

Preparations gained more momentum when Sdp proposed a price ceiling for electricity in parliament on December 14. The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (center) demanded Marini to quickly convene a joint meeting of the parliamentary parties.

From the opposition and the government has also wondered why Lintilä didn’t give a clear mandate to the officials before December.

In the minutes of the board from the budget crisis at the beginning of September, it says that “the government is still looking for solutions to reduce the price of electricity at both the national and EU level and is prepared to mitigate unreasonable situations for households as well as companies, agricultural enterprises and communities, if necessary”.

Lintilä says that the officials had enough work, for example, in the preparation of support measures of around 900 million euros decided in the fall.

He says that he was also worried about the costs of possible new support measures. Due to the electricity price forecasts, however, it eventually became necessary to prepare additional support, the Minister of Economy believes.

Lintilä also commented on the officials’ statements earlier on Tuesday For Keskipohjanmaa magazine.