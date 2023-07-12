Board | The opposition wants to be interrupted by the parliament’s summer break, the center throws the ball to Orpo

According to the rules of procedure of the Parliament, Speaker Jussi Halla-aho (ps) is responsible for convening.

Several opposition leaders demand the suspension of the parliamentary recess so that MPs can vote on the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran (ps) for trust.

“I would like the parliament to be convened to vote on Purra’s confidence. Every Member of Parliament should have their say on this, and that is best done in a vote of confidence,” says Liike Nyt’s chairman Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo.

“It doesn’t help that this issue is being discussed for two months before we find out if the finance minister has confidence.”

The parliamentary recess is scheduled to end in September.

The Treasury minister In recent days, Purra has been linked in 2008, racist comments written on the Scripta blog under the pseudonym “riikka”.. Purra has not denied that he wrote the texts and apologized for his old writings on Tuesday.

Harkimo marvels at the government parties’ “circular” answers regarding the uproar, and more generally at the silence of MPs on the issue.

“I would like clarity on this matter. Now it seems that no one dares to say anything,” Harkimo said the day before Purran and the prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) information session.

Also the Greens and the Left Alliance are ready to suspend the session break and hold a vote of confidence.

“However, it’s not just Purra’s but the trust of the entire fundamental Finns’ ministerial group and Prime Minister Orpo’s weak leadership”, the chairman of the Greens Sofia Virta to message HS.

“There is no problem for us to interrupt the session break and vote on Purra’s confidence. But the speaker calls the parliament to a meeting, so all eyes are on him,” he says for his part Lee Andersson (left).

According to the rules of procedure of the Parliament, “the speaker can call the Parliament to resume suspended sessions of the Diet”. He was elected chairman in June Jussi Halla-aho (p.s.).

Both Harkimo, Virta and Andersson say that Purra would not get the trust of their parties in a possible vote.

The center chairman Annika Saarikko says that he will leave it to Prime Minister Orpo to consider “whether Finland can bear to wait until autumn”.

“The center has stated its position on the government’s program by showing it no confidence in the vote a few weeks ago,” Saarikko says to HS.

“The government has not given any actual presentation, i.e. started its work. The events of the last few weeks are the kind that cause a lot of confusion and also contain things that clearly should have been dismissed.”

Vihreiden Virta points out that Orpo would also have had other options as government partners after the spring elections.

“It is unclear what the government’s mutually agreed zero tolerance for racism means in a situation where several members of the fundamental Finnish ministerial group have published racist writings in the recent past,” he says.

According to Virra, the Finnish business community is concerned that the discussion of racism can weaken Finland’s image, the export opportunities of Finnish companies, and investment prospects.