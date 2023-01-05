Thursday, January 5, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Board | The new defense minister starts, live broadcast of the press conference is underway

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 5, 2023
in World Europe
0

Antti Kaikkonen, who will be on paternity leave, is scheduled to return to his duties as Minister of Defense at the beginning of March.

Congressman Mikko Savola (Centre) starts today as Minister of Defense. The change of ministers starts in the afternoon, President Sauli Niinistön with a presentation in the State Council castle.

Immediately after the president’s presentation, an extra general session of the Government will be held, where the changes to the division of work and deputations of the ministers and the composition of the ministerial committee for foreign and security policy due to the change of ministers will be discussed.

In addition, Savola takes the oath of office and gives a judge’s insurance.

The new minister will hold a press conference in the afternoon after the general session of the Government. HS will show the event live at around 1:45 p.m.

As Minister of Defence worked Antti Kaikkonen (central) announced in mid-December that he would be on paternity leave for about two months. Savola announced the following day that he was seeking the position, and the center unanimously nominated Savola as Kaikkonen’s replacement.

See also  Everything will change for Tim van Rijthoven after his victory in Rosmalen: 'He now skips two steps'

Kaikkonen is scheduled to return to his duties as Minister of Defense at the beginning of March.

“Even though the minister’s job is very important, at some point you have to be able to put the family first as well. We’re not ready to put the baby in daycare yet, so at this point it’s my turn to take more responsibility for childcare. This is also how I want to act,” Kaikkonen told STT in December.

Savola is a third-term MP and a member of the Defense Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee.

#Board #defense #minister #starts #live #broadcast #press #conference #underway

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Josema from Cartagena leaves the Efesé affiliate to join La Unión

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.