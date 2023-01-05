Board | The new defense minister starts, live broadcast of the press conference is underway

Antti Kaikkonen, who will be on paternity leave, is scheduled to return to his duties as Minister of Defense at the beginning of March.

Congressman Mikko Savola (Centre) starts today as Minister of Defense. The change of ministers starts in the afternoon, President Sauli Niinistön with a presentation in the State Council castle.

Immediately after the president’s presentation, an extra general session of the Government will be held, where the changes to the division of work and deputations of the ministers and the composition of the ministerial committee for foreign and security policy due to the change of ministers will be discussed.

In addition, Savola takes the oath of office and gives a judge’s insurance.

The new minister will hold a press conference in the afternoon after the general session of the Government. HS will show the event live at around 1:45 p.m.

As Minister of Defence worked Antti Kaikkonen (central) announced in mid-December that he would be on paternity leave for about two months. Savola announced the following day that he was seeking the position, and the center unanimously nominated Savola as Kaikkonen’s replacement.

Kaikkonen is scheduled to return to his duties as Minister of Defense at the beginning of March.

“Even though the minister’s job is very important, at some point you have to be able to put the family first as well. We’re not ready to put the baby in daycare yet, so at this point it’s my turn to take more responsibility for childcare. This is also how I want to act,” Kaikkonen told STT in December.

Savola is a third-term MP and a member of the Defense Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee.