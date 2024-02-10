Board | The minister flashed the provincial tax to the newspaper – Marttinen of the Coalition: It's not coming

The government stopped the taxing rights of welfare areas already in its program.

In the board the introduction of a provincial tax is not being considered at the moment, even though the Minister of Social Affairs and Health Kaisa Juuso (ps) I guessed it In the Future of the Countryside.

Juuso told the newspaper in an interview on Friday that he considers the weakness of the current social welfare model to be that the money comes from the state, but the responsibility for the services lies with the regions.

“Provincial tax would bring room for maneuver in the use of money. Statutory services must be secured,” Juuso said.

County tax would be collected by the welfare areas that started operating in 2023. The tax would finance at least part of the social and health services produced by the regions, as well as rescue services.

The government is scheduled to decide on new austerity measures at the April budget meeting, which will likely include both spending cuts and tax increases.

“We are forced to also look at the revenue side, i.e. taxes, and we have to raise some taxes”, the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (cook) said to Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday.

Decisions are prepared in a working group headed by the chairman of the parliamentary group of the coalition Matias Marttinen. Marttinen informs HS that the group is not planning a provincial tax.

“There is no thinking. The issue is clearly outlined in the government program, that the government is not preparing to introduce a provincial tax,” he writes.

Several opposition politicians have criticized representatives of the governing parties on social media about Juuso's statements.

HS asked the parties before last spring's parliamentary elections, whether welfare areas should be given the right to tax.

The right to tax was supported by SDP, the Greens and the Left Alliance, and opposed by the coalition, Basic Finns, the centre, the Christian Democrats and Liike Nyt.