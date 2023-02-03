Board | The Greens celebrate having protected 30,000 hectares of forest – “It’s a lie”, says a nature surveyor

About half of the nature conservation area announced on Thursday is well-growing forest land, 30 percent almost or completely treeless wasteland, and 20 percent scrub land.

The greens Chairman, Minister of Environment and Climate Maria Ohisalon the claim made on Thursday about the protection of 30,000 hectares of forests is not true, says the nature surveyor Ari Aalto.

Aalto works as a coordinator in a project financed by the Kone Foundation, which maps natural forests on state lands. During Friday, his Luonnonmetsä working group calculated what kind of forest protection decision the government actually made.

Ohisalo said on Thursday to reporters in parliament that the government has decided to protect 30,000 hectares of Finnish forests in connection with the supplementary budget. This was also said in the announcement of the Greens.

“The fact that this is a forest protection package is a lie. I’ll say it straight. It’s a lie,” says Aalto.

Aalto emphasizes that what was decided on Thursday is a “fine nature conservation package”, but instead of protecting forests, we should rather talk about protecting swamps.

I- and the Ministry of Forestry reports that about half of the 30,000 hectares is well-growing forest land, 30 percent fallow land and 20 percent fallow land.

Wasteland means almost or completely treeless areas that are unsuitable for economic use. For example, rocks are wasteland. Kitumaa means luxuriantly growing forests, but also wooded swamps and fell pine forests.

Half of the areas to be transferred to protection are therefore ones that are not suitable for economic use at all or where logging would be less profitable.

According to Aalto, protecting idle and wasteland is of course also a good thing, but the areas have not been selected starting with the most ecologically valuable sites.

“Quality has definitely not come first here.”

Protecting more valuable sites would be important in terms of combating nature loss, says Aalto. Now, in his opinion, “very nice additions to the existing nature conservation network” have been made.

“The communication watered down this great thing a bit, which could have been reported on the basis of the facts as well.”

Ari Aalto photographed in the forest near Mänttä-Vilppula last spring.

Half protected areas are therefore forest land. Aalto points out, however, that most of it has already been outside of logging in practice.

In the appendix of the government’s supplementary budget proposal, it is stated that the change is positive specifically from the point of view of forest protection statistics, because the protection statistical category of the areas will improve.

According to the preliminary demarcations, in Inari, for example, a total of 17,700 hectares of land will be protected. It covers more than half of the entire decision’s lands and includes forest, fallow and fallow land.

In 2010, Metsähallitus and the area’s forest councils made agreements on them, whereby the areas were moved out of forestry use for 20 years, i.e. until 2030.

Aalto thinks it’s good that these areas are now permanently protected, but it doesn’t help the nature of the forest right now.

“Now, not a single hectare of additional forest protection became from them,” he says.

“Even in Inari, there would be huge areas of richly wooded, completely unprotected state primeval forest sites. For some reason, they didn’t want to take them here, but they wanted to take an already protected forest here.”

The Kylmäuloma area of ​​Taivalkoski is also almost entirely already strictly protected, says Aalto. The Kylmlauoma camping area is a Natura 2000 area and is largely boreal natural forest, which would not be cut down anyway.

Minister Ohisalo admits that he could have expressed the matter more precisely on Thursday.

“I apologize for my own inaccuracy in communication. The Government’s decision talks about forested lands. But it also includes, for example, Finland. I could have said this better yesterday,” Ohisalo says to HS

Ohisalo already stated on Thursday that some of the protected areas have already been out of economic use at the moment.

“Even if there was no acute threat of logging in any of these areas, these areas are protected and the natural values ​​there have been protected in any case. And these areas will no longer be returned to economic use,” he says now.

Ohisalo emphasizes that the Government has decided on the protection of sites with valuable natural values.

“Of course, Metsähallitus must be asked if this is not the case,” he says.

Ohisalon according to him, when making the decision, he was not aware of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry’s assessment of the percentages of forest, fallow and fallow land. He had a list of targets at his disposal.

“It was known that some peatland is included, but the percentages were not known. But I still think that Finland also has nature values.”

Ohisalo says that he understands that the decision is not sufficient, and that the work must continue.

“But every protected hectare is always behind the fight and every hectare is important.”

Was this about the fact that these were areas that were easy for other governing parties to accept?

Ohisalo states that the Greens would have been ready to establish, for example, more new national parks.

“There are many items that the greens would of course have liked to put on the list, but they couldn’t get there on their own.”

Protectable some of the areas are genuinely ones that nature conservationists and Metsähallitus have argued about for a long time. Both Ohisalo and Aalto are satisfied with these.

For example, the islands of Lake Oulujärvi, now marked for protection, have been repeatedly under threat of logging. In 2020, Metsähallitus has made a new forest use notification for the islands of Kaarresalo and Kuostonsaari, which will be logged once by the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO) had already denied for the preservation of natural values.

Aalto also highlights the Tuntsa area of ​​Salla and the Hossa and Näljängä areas of Suomussalmi.

“There are some really great sites here that have really been threatened by logging,” says Aalto.