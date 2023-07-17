Board | The government will take anti-racism measures, establish a working group from the beginning of the week

The purpose of the working group is to prepare the government’s communication to the parliament on concrete actions promoting equality and anti-racism, among other things. According to government sources, the purpose is also to commit the Basic Finns to fighting racism.

Government will set up a working group from the beginning of the week whose task is to prepare a communication for the parliament in the fall about the government’s equality measures, says the prime minister Petteri Orpon Secretary of State Risto Artjoki for HS.

In addition to its leader Artjoe, the working group includes the state secretaries of other government parties Riikka Slunga-Poutsalo (ps), Mikaela Nylander (r) and Päivi Nerg (kd), as well as the heads of offices of the ministries that are central to the topic.

“Let’s strive for it [tiedonanto] would be immediately available when the parliament convenes”, Artjoki tells HS about the working group’s schedule.

The working group actually starts working at the beginning of August with the end of the holiday season.

The State Council the communication is a tool with which the government can bring matters to the attention of the parliament. In connection with the processing of the communication, the parliament has the opportunity to vote on the confidence of the government or its individual minister.

“At the beginning of the fall session, the State Council is bringing to the parliament the State Council’s communication on the promotion of equality, equality and non-discrimination in Finnish society,” Prime Minister Orpo described the upcoming communication at a press conference held on Wednesday last week.

It is not yet known what the future communication will ultimately contain.

Risto Artjoki, State Secretary of the Coalition.

Preparatory work the leader Artjoki tells HS that the purpose of the communication is to make the entries in the government program concrete.

Among other things, the government program states that Finland promotes the implementation of democracy, the rule of law and human rights.

“A society of trust and good population relations are born from the fact that in Finland everyone can count on the realization of their rights, gender equality and equality before the law, non-discrimination and opportunities to influence the direction of their lives,” the government program says.

According to HS sources, one of the goals of the communication’s preparation work is also to commit the Basic Finns to the government’s rules of the game against racism.

“This can also be very useful from the point of view that I don’t know if Perus Finns have ever been involved in the process of thinking about how racism can be combated,” a government source told HS.

“The communication aims to ensure that all parties and representatives have the same understanding of what these entries in the government’s program mean in practice,” comments another.

Last on the other hand, the governing parties are silent about the events of the weekend.

Evening newspaper said on Sundaythat the chairmen of the governing parties would have discussed with each other on the same day, which was also confirmed to HS by the Prime Minister’s staff.

None of the governing parties commented on the content of the meeting to HS on Monday.

The Rkp demanded such a discussion in its parliamentary group’s press release on Friday, among other reasons, because the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran (ps) Thursday’s tweet raised doubts about the seriousness of his earlier apology.

At the beginning of the week, Purra apologized for his fifteen-year-old racist comments on online discussion forums, but later refused to apologise his more recent comments, in which he, for example, called burkha-clad women “black sacks”.

Iltalehten according to the Swedish parliamentary group held a new meeting on Sunday.

When the Rkp vice-chairman was asked about it From Henrik Wickström confirmation, he said, that information on the topic has been focused on party chairman Henriksson.

The chairman of the parliamentary group, which in the case of the Rkp would be, tells about the regular meetings of the parliamentary group Otto Andersson.

“There is nothing new to comment on now,” Henriksson replied to HS’s request for comment on the subject and said that he was taking Monday off.