Board | The government surprisingly agreed on the answer to Wednesday’s interim question

Last time, the government argued for many days and evenings about the wording of the interim question answer. According to HS government sources, this time the response went without any disputes.

The government will answer the interim question on Wednesday. The defendant is the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Antti Kurvinen (center).

The intermediate question is a way for MPs to measure the confidence of the government or an individual minister. The government falls if the majority votes against the government in the vote of confidence after the intermediate question.

The last time the government answered the opposition’s interim question was in November. At that time, the government argued about the content of the interim question and answer about forest policy for many days and nights, while the center constantly demanded changes.

of HS according to government sources, this time the response went without any arguments. All the government parties approved the answer prepared in the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry on Monday afternoon.

According to information from HS, the Greens demanded some changes to the part that refers to possible support for agriculture in the future.

The answer is described as unsurprising and official-style.

Center has presented a support package for agriculture, the size of which has varied. Initially, it was almost 300 million euros, and according to the latest but not final calculations, the claim would be around 130 million euros.

The other government parties stopped negotiations on the support package after the center demanded changes to the Nature Conservation Act together with the opposition, even though the center had once approved the bill.

This made all the other four governing parties nervous. Before this, the center had caused a stir, for example, when it no longer accepted the government’s remaining difficult legal plans.

of HS according to the information, the agricultural support package is not actually mentioned in the answer, but it also does not rule out the possibility that agriculture could still receive support.

The quintet consisting of the chairmen of the board will meet on Wednesday before the intermediate question-and-answer session.

The meeting will discuss, above all, whether the center promises to operate in the government with common rules of the game. The government’s ability to function and even its continuation depends on the center’s response and whether the center’s parliamentary group, nervous about the support crisis, is able to keep its word.

Also, the rural support package will not progress, at least this year, if the central government’s response does not satisfy the other government parties.

Opposition the parliamentary groups submitted the interim question on Friday, November 18. The subject of the midterm question is the crisis in Finnish agriculture and securing domestic food production in the future.

The government must answer the intermediate question in the plenary session within 15 days. After receiving the answer to the intervening question, the parliament holds a discussion on the matter, at the end of which a vote is taken on the confidence enjoyed by the Government or the minister.​