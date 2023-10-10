Board | The government is preparing a press conference – HS information: Related to the leak of the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia

The Prime Minister’s Office will not comment on the topic of the press conference.

Government is preparing a press conference possibly for today, according to the communications of the Government Office.

According to HS information, the Government’s press conference is related to the leak of the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia.

The Balticconnector marine gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia was shut down early on Sunday due to an unusual drop in pressure. Based on the observations, a leak in the pipe was suspected.

The Prime Minister’s Office will not confirm the topic of the event or otherwise comment on it yet. According to it, the invitation to the press conference should be sent at least an hour earlier.

Coast Guard The patrol ship Turva and the Navy’s mine countermeasures ship Purunpää are at sea in the Gulf of Finland.

The Coast Guard of the Gulf of Finland and the General Staff do not comment on the ships’ mission in any way.

During wartime, Purunpää’s task is to search for mines and to protect sea connections from mines.

The platform can also be used in seabed mapping, underwater search and identification tasks, and various official support tasks. The ship is equipped with underwater robots.

