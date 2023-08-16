Board | The government gathers to find ways to promote equality and equality

The announcement was agreed upon between the chairmen of the governing parties in July after Riikka Purra had apologized for her old writings.

Summer The government, which has been embroiled in the racism debate, will meet today, Wednesday, to discuss measures to promote equality, equality and non-discrimination in Finnish society. A government communication on these themes is in the works.

The meeting will be at the State Council residence in Königstedt, Vantaa.

A working group was appointed to prepare the communication at the beginning of July. In connection with the preparation, for example, labor market organizations, the business community and non-governmental organizations were consulted.

On Wednesday, the government will consider the communication based on the preparation of the working group. In July, it was reported that the communication also contains presentations on how to promote work against racism and anti-Semitism in Finland and internationally.

The communication is supposed to be submitted to the parliament for consideration at the beginning of September.

The Treasury minister and chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra said at the weekend that the announcement does not cancel the government program’s registrations, nor does it open new funding. According to him, everything else can be negotiated.

The issue of the communication was agreed between the chairmen of the governing parties in July, after Purra had apologized for his writings about 15 years ago to the current speaker of the parliament Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) in the Scripta blog guestbook.