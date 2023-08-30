Board | The governing parties reached an agreement on the communication on racism

The governing parties have reached an agreement in their communication to the parliament regarding equality and racism.

Government parties have come to an agreement in their communication to the parliament regarding equality and racism, says the prime minister Petteri Orpo (cook).

The communication is supposed to be approved on Thursday at the general session of the Government. After that, it will be considered by the parliament. Parliament will vote on the communication on September 8.

Communication is important above all for Rkp, but also for the entire government. If Rkp had not approved it, the government could have fallen.

The notification is a way for Rkp to continue in the government without losing face, even though it has not received the apologies it demanded from basic Finns for the racist writings by basic Finns years ago.

The communication is also important to the assembly. It needs additional evidence for both domestic and foreign use that the government it leads is not racist.

HS news on the content of the announcement on Tuesday.

It does not ban extremist symbols such as Nazi flags. According to the information obtained by HS from several sources, a ban has been considered in the negotiations regarding the communication, but it has proven to be legally complicated. However, the government intends to find out whether, for example, banning Nazi flags is legally possible.

According to HS sources, instead, the promotion of anonymous recruitment is recorded in some form in the communication. The aim of anonymous recruitment is to ensure that something irrelevant to the job, such as the applicant’s foreign name, does not affect the job seeker’s opportunities.

The announcement also takes a stand on hate speech and its reduction in Finland.

Changes the communication does not directly present laws.

There are more than 20 measures in the communication, which aim to increase equality and also eliminate structural racism. Educational activities are aimed at schools and sports organizations, for example.

Several million euros are planned to be allocated to the measures in the communication, but they will be agreed upon in more detail during the September budget meeting.

Prime Minister Orpo said during Yle’s Prime Minister’s interview session on Sunday that equality matters will be centralized under the Prime Minister’s office.

“The implementation and monitoring of measures to promote non-discrimination and anti-racism work will be centralized under the Prime Minister’s office in the Prime Minister’s Office. I consider this a strong message about how seriously I take this question,” Orpo said.

Work group has been preparing the communication since the end of August. Already last week, all other government parties except Rkp would have accepted the compromise proposal.

According to HS sources, there have been several arguments between Rkp and basic Finns, especially about the words and definitions chosen for the communication.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s Party, under the leadership of the coalition, completed a new version, which was again approved by others than the Rkp already on Tuesday.

Chairman of Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson had hoped that the communication would be completed during the summer meeting of the Rkp’s parliamentary group.

The meeting was held on Monday and Tuesday in Åland. The press release was completed and sent to Henriksson on Tuesday afternoon, but he announced soon after that he will not get to know it until Wednesday.