Board | The ditching of the tax incentive caused a special situation: Sdp’s Mäkynen may sign the coalition’s legal initiative

The bill on the tax incentive for product development is one of many that the government fails to issue. Criticism comes from the opposition as well as from within the governing parties.

The government the decision to cut the tax incentive for research and development arouses criticism both in the opposition and in the governing parties.

Government told already in the spring, that starting next year, a tax deduction for product development will be introduced, the economic impact of which would be estimated at 100 million euros. However, the proposal fell through on Thursday, like many other proposals planned by the government.

The tax incentive was one of the proposals of the joint working group of the parliamentary parties. Vice-chairman of the Prime Minister’s Party, Sdp, which leads the working group Matias Mäkynen considers the decision to ditch the tax incentive to be wrong. According to him, it is a setback for the parliamentary agreement.

“The parliamentaryly agreed matters should have been left out of the negotiations from the beginning,” says Mäkynen.

He writes on Twitter that he is considering signing the legal initiative of the opposition party, the Coalition.

of HS according to the information, of the governing parties, only the Left Alliance opposed the tax incentive. However, Mäkynen’s finger of blame points in the direction of the city center.

“Like downtown [maa- ja metsätalousministeri] Antti Kurvinen Ylen in the A-studio admitted that the party put the brakes on things that had already been agreed, which led to the fact that no tax proposals will be given.”

According to Mäkynen, Sdp supports the tax incentive. Since the draft presentation is ready, the next government can issue it quickly at the latest, he says.

The coalition chairman of the parliamentary group Kai Mykkänen considers it “outrageous” that the government’s already agreed tax incentive for product development will not be implemented.

“Whose interest is it that it falls away from here?” Mykkänen asks.

Mykkänen has also participated in the work of the parliamentary working group.

“This erodes confidence in whether politicians are serious about product development.”

Mykkänen has said that the coalition will make a legislative initiative in the parliament to enact a tax incentive. Sdp’s Mäkynen also says that the coalition’s initiative “is one option to promote the issue”. He says he is considering signing it.

I will mute according to the tax incentive, small and medium-sized companies would benefit the most.

According to the draft law, companies could deduct 50 percent of the salary and purchase service expenses related to their own research and development activities. The upper limit of this deduction would be 500,000 euros and the lower limit would be 5,000 euros.

In addition, the company could receive an additional additional deduction if its research and development activities had increased from the previous year.

Mykkänen points out that the current tax model favors them investing in tangible assets, for example machines and factory buildings. The new tax reduction would encourage investment in product development, i.e. improving the service produced, for example.

The reduction has been supported, for example, by the Confederation of Finnish Business and the former head of the Ministry of Finance Martti Hetemäki.

I will mute think that canceling the tax incentive would mean a bad start to Finland’s goal of increasing research and product development spending to four percent of gross domestic product by 2030.

“There seems to be enough money for everything else. Spending on product development is allowed to decline, because it is not such an acute issue for the broad masses of voters.”

This year, research and product development expenses have been increased, for example, by the money distributed from the EU’s recovery tool. However, compared to this year, tki expenditures in relation to gross domestic product will decrease next year.

“This would have been the only signal that the governing parties are serious about increasing research and product development and the parliamentary agreement that was reached,” says Mykkänen.