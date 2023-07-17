Board | The chairmen of the ruling parties have discussed over the weekend

The chairmen of the ruling parties will continue the discussions later, according to Orpo’s staff.

The ruling parties the chairmen have held discussions during the weekend.

Told about it earlier Evening newspaper, according to which the discussions would have taken place on Sunday. Prime minister Petteri Orpon The (kok) staff confirmed to HS on Sunday evening by text message that the chairmen have held discussions during the weekend, which will continue later.

On Monday, Prime Minister Orpo will be in Brussels to participate in the EU-CELAC summit, which will be held on Monday and Tuesday, and will be attended by community leaders of EU countries and Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Evening newspaper also said that members of the Swedish parliamentary group would have negotiated on Sunday evening. HS did not immediately receive confirmation on the matter.

The Swedish parliamentary group discussed on Friday in the government situation. The parliamentary group then announced that they were “very concerned about the government’s ability to function”.

“Because of this, we now want to give Prime Minister Orpo time to assess the situation and have a serious discussion with the chairmen of the governing parties,” the parliamentary group announced in a press release sent on Friday evening.

The press release also said that “Rkp and the Swedish parliamentary group will continue processing the matter” after the discussions in question.

Government has been in the middle of turmoil during the past week, the chairman of Basic Finns, the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran (ps) writings because of.

Finnish Islamic communities and organizations announced their condemnation in a press release sent on Sunday I am biting into the 2019 inscription that has become publicin which he criticized the dressing of Muslim women in a “racist” and “degrading and discriminatory tone”, according to the release.

“We also emphasize that Finland has a religious freedom law, according to which everyone can practice their own religion. It includes the freedom to dress according to one’s religion,” the announcement read.