Tour operators are highly likely to receive a delay in refunding money to clients for tours that were canceled due to the pandemic for another year – until December 31, 2022, Izvestia was told by the Russian Union of Travel Industry. The State Duma will probably adopt the corresponding bill in the second reading on December 16. Now the amount of debts of companies to tourists is 28 billion rubles, tour operators will not be able to return so much, noted in the tourism industry. Meanwhile, other scenarios are being discussed: a partial postponement of obligations or a refusal from it altogether. In the latter case, about a hundred operators and 3 thousand travel agencies may leave the market, an informed source estimated.

Almost decided

The decision has been made: amendments on the postponement of obligations for tour operators will be approved, Yuri Barzykin, Vice President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST), told Izvestia.

– On December 16, in the second reading, a bill on amendments to Art. 19.4 of Federal Law No. 98 of 01.04.2020. The words “2020 and 2021” are replaced by “2020–2022”. In other words, Obligations to return money to tourists for trips that were canceled due to the pandemic will be postponed for tour operators for another year. Now Resolution No. 1073 states that the deadline for the return of funds is December 31, 2021, he said.

The information was also confirmed by a Izvestia source familiar with the situation.

According to Yuri Barzykin, on December 17, the bill is planned to be discussed at an expert council in the State Duma. The document will be followed by a third reading. Then, on the basis of the adopted law, it is planned to extend Resolution No. 1073, he explained.

– According to our information, there is no talk of any other changes. But partial options for extending the deferral were discussed – for six months, or only for those companies that sold tours to now closed countries , – said Yuri Barzykin.

It is inappropriate to extend the resolution for six months, since the high season begins in June, and tour operators simply cannot earn enough to pay off their debts, the expert is sure.

He added that the adoption of the bill in its current form is the best option for the tourism industry. In this case it will be possible to avoid bankruptcies of travel companies, which would have been inevitable without deferring obligations , says Yuri Barzykin. The PCT has already received applications for the termination of activities from six companies. According to the vice-president of the union, after the announcement of the deferral of debts, they will take them back.

– And yet, the bill has not yet been adopted – there may be changes, although the likelihood of them is small. The question is very difficult, – said the expert.

Izvestia sent inquiries to the government and Rosturizm.

Three scenarios

It is possible that the deferral for tour operators to pay off debts will be adopted for six months, and not a year. , another source in the tourism industry told Izvestia.

– She can earn not from January, but from February – so that some tourists try to get their money back in a month. … In addition, only those companies that have worked with countries that are completely closed for tourism – Europe, China, Southeast Asia, as well as cruises can receive a deferment, the source said.

In his opinion, such a “partial” scenario will lead to bankruptcy of tour operators, but not instantaneously, but closer to autumn: companies simply will not be able to earn enough money in six months before the start of the high season in summer. If the decision on the extension comes into force on February 1, then tourists in January will be able to try to return about 1 billion rubles from tour operators – but this will probably lead to the bankruptcy of some companies, the source said.

According to him, since the amount of debt to tourists is about 28 billion rubles … If we count without the “summer” Turkey in 2021 – then 10 billion.

– Wherein in December, all big business decided to return money to tourists … Among such companies are Pegas Touristik and Tui Russia. Problems are faced by medium and small, niche and cross-border tour operators. They spend 10 billion rubles of the total debt, and they simply do not have this money to return to tourists, – said the source of Izvestia.

There is a third scenario: do not extend the deferral of obligations at all … In this case, in the near future there will be a wave of bankruptcies: about a hundred tour operators will leave the market, followed by about 3 thousand travel agencies, the source of Izvestia is sure. At the same time, tourists will be able to receive no more than 5% of the tour cost, he added.

– Therefore, the best option is the first, if the deferral for tour operators is extended by a year. Then companies can make enough money in a year. If there will be bankruptcies, then they will be minimal, – he noted.

Possible surprises

The next year in the travel industry is seen even more positively than 2021, when tour operators have the opportunity to sell tours in virtually all popular destinations , the source said.

– If the drop in outbound tourism in 2020 was minus 85%, then in 2021 it was minus 50%. At the end of this year, Russians made about 6 million trips abroad, and in 2019 – 14 million. This is a good indicator, the industry is recovering, ”he said.

Meanwhile, another source of Izvestia confirmed that the authorities have not yet made a final decision on extending the deferral for the obligations of tour operators. Now this issue is still being discussed. At the same time, it is known that the government is against extending the postponement, although tour operators and tourism associations are appealing to this, the source said.

– Now we can consider four options for the development of events: in the absence of any decision, tourists file a lawsuit against the tour operator, and the latter’s accounts are blocked. In this status, the company must prove its right to work and cannot be declared bankrupt, because there is money in its accounts, – said the interlocutor.

If the decision on the postponement is made, but all the documents do not have time to be taken by the end of December, tour operators may have problems with tourists: they will need to explain that this is a pause so that they do not sue, the interlocutor concluded.