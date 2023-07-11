Board | Statement from the presidents: “All people are equal before the law”

In a rare statement by party leaders, discrimination is condemned.

Government promises to bring the government’s communication “on the promotion of equality, equality and non-discrimination in Finnish society” to the parliament by autumn.

Government announcements can concern international relations or the administration of the kingdom. Based on them, you can also vote on the confidence of the government or an individual minister.

At first, the announcement of the Government Council erroneously referred to “the prime minister’s announcement”. Prime Minister was specified for HS Petteri Orpon (kok) from the staff that it is a communication from the Government.

Communication was promised in a rare message conveyed by the government’s communications, in the joint statement of the chairmen of the governing partiessigned by Prime Minister Orpo, Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps), Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) and the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah (kd).

Among other things, the statement states that in Finland everyone can count on “realization of their rights, gender equality and equality before the law, non-discrimination and opportunities to influence the direction of their lives” and that all people are equal before the law.

The wording can be seen as adapting, for example, to the United Nations (UN) Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The statement read in its entirety as follows: