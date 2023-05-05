Board | SK: The health information of a minister in Marini’s government was hacked in the Hus corporation

The minister’s name is not known to Suomen Kuvalehti.

Sanna Marini (sd) the government minister’s health information has been hacked in the Hus corporation, said on Thursday Suomen Kuvalehti. The newspaper’s information is based on an anonymous government source.

According to SK’s source, the Government was informed about the matter last week. The name of the minister is not known to the newspaper.

Hus announced on Tuesday of last week, that its employee is suspected of a serious data security breach. According to Hus, the employee in question has been fired and a request for an investigation has been made to the police.

There are hundreds of cases from different parts of Finland.

It is a bookkeeper who handled customer invoicing at Hus, who is suspected of extracting people’s private information from the population information system and Hus’ patient information systems without justification.

The employee is suspected of looking at personal data from the patient information system Apot and, in some cases, visits to Hus. For example, he has searched for information on people’s family relationships from the population information system.

The suspected data security breaches have occurred between October 2019 and March 2023. Central Criminal Police has started an investigation into the matter.

Suomen Kuvalehti says that a separate briefing has been organized for the members of the Government. According to the paper’s government source, the searches that the suspect did “involve a significant number of public figures”.

Also MTV has previously said that, according to its information, the suspected author has been interested in people known from the public. According to MTV and SK, the suspected employee is a dual citizen of Finland and Russia.